Jogging in Winter: Make the Chilly Weather Bearable for Your Daily Routine

A daily jog is a must for fitness enthusiasts—even the winter chill could not get in the way. Did you know that jogging in the cold is actually good for you? The cold weather gives off many excuses, which means you can maximize the Vitamin D that you can harvest in a day’s exposure. It also allows you to stay out and keep moving because the heat feeding the body always asks for more. To get the most of your run against the chilly weather, follow some guidelines listed below. Read on.

Wear the proper gear

There are various dangers involved in running against the snow and the freezing temperature. One of them is hypothermia. Long exposures to the cold use up the body’s stored energy and reduce its temperature significantly. Low body temperatures affect the body’s normal processes and may lead to heart failure and respiratory troubles if not treated immediately.

Keep yourself well protected against the cold by wearing the proper gear to save yourself from the dangers of hypothermia. Once you start running, your body starts to heat up fast, neutralizing the freezing weather, so bundle up but don’t overdo it. A couple of layers of rainproof but breathable tops and bottoms will do for the body. As for the hands, you must wear a pair of gloves and mittens. Protect your feet with a pair of socks tucked neatly in a pair of comfortable shoes. Mens running shoes for winter must have rugged spikes or tread to keep you from slipping into ice.

Warm-up

Remember to perform warm-up exercises to fine-tune your body before going full speed. When the weather is cold, the blood supply to the ligaments and muscles is reduced. If you do not warm up properly, you get a significantly high risk for injuries. Therefore, you should lengthen your warm-up time and shorten the cool down.

Stay hydrated

Always keep a bottle of water handy any day you are running, whether it’s winter or summer. Keeping the body’s water supply steady is crucial for staying safe while engaging in such activities. It may not seem obvious because you are not sweating as much as when you run in the heat but drinking lots of fluids is very important. We could not stress that enough.

Breathe properly

Breathing properly is another key element to staying safe and healthy when running during winter. Avoid inhaling cold, dry air through your mouth that causes trouble in your respiratory tract. Instead, wear a thin but breathable mask to keep your mouth and nose sealed off. This will help moisten and warm the air before it enters the body.

Enjoy!

The best thing about running on a cold winter’s day is your motivation to stay focused on your fitness goals even when the couch in the living room is waving at you.

Running under cold temperatures can be both challenging and enjoyable, but mostly enjoyable. So gear up, arm up, and get ready to run!

