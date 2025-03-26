Hydrolysed and Bioactive Collagen Peptides — Why Is It a Good Choice?

Collagen — the foundation of youthful skin, supple joints and resilient bones. It’s the structural protein that holds the body together, literally. When diet is not enough, choosing the right collagen supplement can be akin to navigating a biochemical maze. Bioactive and hydrolysed collagen peptides — what does that actually mean? Let’s find out!

Why does collagen matter more than you think?

Collagen makes up around 30% of the body’s total protein content and is crucial for skin elasticity, joint mobility, the integrity of the intestinal lining and even muscle regeneration. As we age, natural collagen production declines — by about 1-1,5% per year after the age of 25 — leading to wrinkles, joint discomfort and weakened connective tissues. Supplementation with the right form of collagen (combined with a proper diet, of course) can slow this decline.

Where can you find collagen in natural foods?

Bone broth (especially beef or poultry),

Offal (e.g., liver, gizzards),

Meat with bone and skin,

Fish,

Food grade gelatin.

On the other hand, collagen supplement may be advisable for those struggling with joint problems, physically active people, and those who notice deterioration of skin, hair and nails. People on vegetarian and vegan diets are also at risk of collagen deficiency, as it is mainly present in animal products.

Hydrolysed Collagen Peptides: The All-Rounder

Hydrolysed peptides, also known as hydrolysed collagen, undergo an enzymatic hydrolysis process that breaks down large collagen molecules into smaller, more easily absorbed peptides. This process increases the bioavailability of the protein, allowing rapid absorption by the body. They are used in supplements, but also in skincare products for their moisturising and anti-ageing properties. Importantly, hydrolysed collagen peptides are soluble in both hot and cold water, facilitating their use in various supplement forms.

One of its biggest benefits? Versatility. You’ll find this form in collagen powder, capsules and liquid.

Bioactive Collagen Peptides: For Targeted Results

Additionally, collagen peptides can be bioactive, i.e. designed with a specific target in mind. They are then not broken down for easy absorption, but selectively extracted based on the amino acid sequence and trigger precise biological responses. Clinical studies have identified certain structures that, when ingested, activate receptors in skin cells, chondrocytes (cartilage cells) or muscle fibres more effectively than regular collagen.

This level of specialisation means that a collagen supplement with bioactive peptides can often work at lower doses.

The Science Of Quality Choice

Although collagen peptides are generally safe for healthy adults, it is always advisable to consult a doctor before starting supplementation. Their effectiveness is influenced by, among other things:

the source (bovine, marine or porcine),

the degree of hydrolysis,

the presence of cofactors, such as vitamin C (which increases collagen synthesis), affect efficacy.

