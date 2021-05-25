How Watching Porn Can Help Improve an Athlete’s Performance

By

Porn has become increasingly popular in the last decade or so, as the internet has made it easy for anyone to access adult material. Much of it isn’t even behind a paywall these days, so athletes can watch porn at home or when they travel to an event with no problems whatsoever. They can even watch it in meetings if they choose, as Kellen Winslow apparently did on a regular basis.

Not everybody is a fan of porn, but for those athletes that do enjoy watching it, does it affect their performance? Let’s find out.

Stress Relief

Competing as a professional athlete can be a stressful experience. There is a lot of pressure on athletes to achieve their potential, which is why the specter of performance-enhancing drugs always looms large. Not all athletes can handle stress and some turn to medication, cognitive behavioral therapy, and alternative strategies like booze.

Many coaches ban sexual activity prior to an important match, as they believe abstinence sharpens an athlete’s focus. However, abstaining from sex and being apart from loved ones can also cause stress.

Watching porn before a training session or competitive event can be surprisingly helpful at countering the effects of stress. Since watching porn on the best porn sites invariably leads to an orgasm, the body is flooded with feel-good hormones, which act as an antidote to stress. Athletes who use porn to relax report being less stressed and more able to deal with adversity. They are also in a better mood, which is helpful for everyone else.

Increased Testosterone

A scientific study from 2012 discovered that when athletes watched porn before competing or training, they had higher levels of testosterone in their blood. Testosterone is linked to a better sporting performance; athletes with more testosterone in their bodies are stronger, faster, and have better endurance. This is why testosterone is included in performance-enhancing supplements, legal and illegal.

The 2012 study focused on weightlifters. They were shown short clips that included porn and motivational videos. Those that watched the clips showed a significant improvement in their performance, which was linked to higher testosterone levels.

Scientists say that abstaining from sex leads to better performance is not proven and in fact, the 2012 study indicates it might be entirely false. Indeed, the longer an athlete abstains from sex, the lower their testosterone levels are, which in the sporting world is not a good thing.

When Porn is Bad for Athletes

There are some scenarios when watching porn before training or competing is a bad thing. In moderation, porn can be good for athletes, but when an athlete is addicted to porn and unable to moderate their use of porn, as was the case with Kellen Winslow, it can lead to a drop in performance due to excessive fatigue. Too much masturbation can also cause friction injuries, which is an issue in some sports.

The takeaway here is that watching porn in moderation can be helpful for athletes, but too much is bad.

