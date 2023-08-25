How to Get into Exercising as an Older Adult

When you hit a certain age, basically after your 30s, you’re in this weird limbo for a few decades; you’re not quite a senior citizen, and you’re not quite young either. You’re just smack dab in the middle, and everyone younger than you is a child, and everyone older than you and your age bracket is basically a part of the elderly. There’s not really a word for this age bracket, maybe middle age? Maybe not? It’s really up to you and what you’d consider middle age.

But with that said, when it comes to this age, one thing you really need to start doing before it’s too late is to have more focus on your health. This isn’t only about eating right, not overworking, and not just getting enough sleep, but this is also about exercising.

You want to get the most out of your workout; you want to make sure you get your body healthy enough so as you age, there won’t be so many issues. All of this needs to be taken into account. However, how can all of this be done properly? As an older adult, it’s not always as simple as jumping straight into something intensive as it was when you were younger; you’ll, for the most part, need to work into this. So, here is how you can get into exercising as an older adult.

How to Get Started

As the pages of life continue to turn, the pursuit of good health remains a timeless endeavor. As you already know, you’ll need to dive into engaging in regular exercise. This is honestly going to be the cornerstone of wellness, and it’s never too late to embark on this journey; this is what you need to remember: no matter how old you are, you’re never too old to start.

Like any health-related journey, you can expect some bumps in the road here and there, and you might even need assistance here and there from MK-677, help from your doctor, a personal trainer, a nutritionist, a support system, an accountability partner, and so on. Honestly, you might need all of these or none of these, as every person is different. But just keep in mind one thing: when you start, it might not always be super seamless. So, here’s what you need to know about getting started.

You’ll Need to Start Off By Seeing Your GP

Before beginning any exercise regimen, it’s crucial to consult your healthcare provider, especially if you have any pre-existing health conditions. They can provide personalized guidance based on your medical history and current health status. This just isn’t about your age; honestly, anyone of any age who is looking to exercise needs to talk to their doctor first because there may be a chance that a certain intensity could be bad for you or certain workouts are going to be more recommended to you. All of this needs to be taken into consideration.

You’ll Need to Set Realistic Goals

When it comes to exercise, no matter how fantastic you were in the past, you’re going to have to start off slow and set up some goals for yourself- long and short-term. All of these goals need to be achievable, and you really can’t compare your body and its abilities from years before when you would exercise. So, whether it’s walking a certain distance, doing a set number of repetitions, or dedicating a specific amount of time to exercise, setting realistic goals ensures a sense of accomplishment and motivation.

It’s All About Doing What You Enjoy

As you age, exercise can, to a degree, feel almost like a chore. It’s just more straining and tiring on the body, and the only way to prevent this from feeling like a chore is by doing what you love. So, it’s best to just go ahead and select activities that you genuinely enjoy, whether it’s walking, swimming, yoga, dancing, or gardening.

When you find pleasure in your chosen activities, you’re more likely to stick with them. This is what matters most; it’s quick and easy to fall off the wagon. If there is a lack of love for what you do, then you’re just going to stop exercising. So, do you know what activities you absolutely love? Do you know what activities that make you the happiest? All of this needs to be taken into consideration.

Don’t Overtest Your Body

One major mistake that so many older adults make, especially if they haven’t exercised in years, would be believing that they have the same body that they did years ago. Meaning they were able to do certain exercises five, ten, or maybe fifteen years ago; your body isn’t the same as it was then. So you should never test your body out too much; you’re just going to increase the chances of accidents instead.

So, be sure to allow your body to warm up and cool down, too; sure, all bodies (regardless of age) need this, but as an older adult, you especially need this. So, prior to exercising, perform a gentle warm-up to prepare your muscles and joints. Afterward, engage in a cool-down routine to gradually lower your heart rate and prevent muscle stiffness.

Balance and Flexibility are Just as Important as Strength

When you’re getting into exercising as an older adult, one thing you really shouldn’t neglect is this. While yes, strength is so important, when it comes to exercising, it’s literally not the only thing. You also need to know the fact that as we age, balance and flexibility become increasingly important.

But why? Well, it’s true that muscle goes away the less you exercise and the more you age, but it’s similar to flexibility, too. It decreases muscle strain; it reduces the chance of you getting injured and the chance that you get any fractures. You might want to try incorporating some exercises that can help out in improving these aspects, such as tai chi, yoga, or specific stretches. Enhancing balance and flexibility reduces the risk of falls and enhances overall mobility.

This Needs to Be Gradual

You’re going to want to begin with low-intensity workouts and gradually increase the intensity as your fitness level improves. This is actually a pretty big mistake that older adults make. So, when someone is younger, they can basically go in guns blazing in their workout. They can go pretty hard, and if they accidentally go too hard, their muscles will replenish fairly quickly.

But it’s just not the same for older adults; recovery can take a while, maybe even months, and it’s going to take longer for your muscles to grow and your body to get used to it all. While it might not be an idea, especially if you have short-term goals (like losing so much weight or gaining so much muscle), in the end, this is what you absolutely need to start doing.

Embrace Strength Training

As mentioned earlier, balance and flexibility training is just as important as strength training. But you should still try to work on strength training if you can. So, when it comes to incorporating strength training exercises, you’re going to want to use light weights, resistance bands, or bodyweight exercises like squats and push-ups. Building muscle mass helps maintain bone density and supports everyday activities.

No Matter What, Listen to Your Body

Seriously, this is so important for older and middle-aged adults especially. Everyone, regardless of age, needs to listen, but the older you are, the more important it is to do it. Pay attention to how your body responds to exercise. If you experience pain, discomfort, or excessive fatigue, take a step back and modify your routine as needed. What about feeling the burn?

Well, honestly, it can be okay if you’re just slightly pushing yourself, but constantly doing that is only going to lead to bad news for you. Always listen to your body because the last thing you want is to be in so much pain that you’re going to have to take a break from working out and need to start all over again.

Nourishment Needs to Be a Priority

Is this overdone advice? Probably! But this advice does hold true, and it’s something that’s so important to keep in mind. Proper hydration and balanced nutrition are essential companions to your exercise routine. Drink water before, during, and after your workout, and opt for a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

Consistency is Always Key

It’s a tale as old as time; if you truly want results, then you have to be pretty consistent with it all. You’re going to want to aim for regular workouts, even if they’re shorter in duration. This approach is more effective than sporadic, intense workouts. Just make a schedule, be committed to this, and even hire a personal trainer if you think this is going to help you out with doing it more often. In order to truly make a commitment when it comes to exercising as an older adult, do it weekly, at least three times a week, or more if you can.

