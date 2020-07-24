How to get fit at home

By

Many people want to have the flexibility of being able to get fit at home, pandemic, or no pandemic.

Here’s why this is an excellent idea:

No need to buy expensive gym machines

Having a get – fit routine at home means you can take it with you wherever you go

You can work out with friends whenever you want

It’s cheaper than a gym membership

We’ve got a great selection of exercises here for you to shape up in your living room easily.

All you need is yourself, a bottle of water, and the will to get fit.

If you want to pack in an extra punch to your routine, grab some resistance bands like these.

These exercises will give you a full–body work-out in the comfort of your home.

Warmup 1: Jumping Jacks

Jumping jacks get your blood moving, which means more oxygen to your brain, which helps you wake up. Win!

You can do standard jumping jacks, or if you’re using resistance bands, star jacks.

Star jacks are similar to jumping jacks, except the resistance band is around your thighs, so your legs won’t go out as far. You’ll definitely feel the burn, though! Your arms also don’t go as high up: just bring them to shoulder-height each time.

Warmup 2: Gentle jog in place or band walking

If you aren’t using a resistance band, gently jog in place.

If you are using a band, put it around your thighs and start walking forwards, with each foot moving on a diagonal. After 30 steps forward, reverse walk back to where you began, in the same way.

Main exercises

Pushups

For pushups, make sure you are working on a mat. If standard pushups are too challenging for you, keep your knees on the floor.

If you’re using resistance bands, take a longer band and put it around your back at chest level. Loop the other end of the band beneath your hands, and do your pushups so that the band is taut when your arms straighten.

If pushups are easy for you, you can do declined pushups for an extra challenge. Put your feet up high so that your feet are slightly higher than your hips, and do pushups as usual.

Standing squats

The only difference between standard squats and squats with a resistance band is that you’ll want the band underneath the middle of your feet, with the other end looped around your shoulders.

As you rise into a standing position (leaning slightly forward), the band will add more resistance.

Do make sure your knees are over your toes. Hold at the highest position, then return to the start position and repeat.

Glute bridge

Again, the difference between bands or no bands is that you’d have the band around your thighs, above your knees.

Otherwise, the exercise is the same: lying faceup on your mat, keep your knees bent and your feet on the floor. You want your feet to be about 12 inches away from your backside.

Raise your hips and contract your glutes. Pause at the top while still squeezing the muscles, then release gently back down.

Plank

Plank exercises are excellent for your core, your shoulders, and your back.

If you’re not using a band, do plank for 30-60 seconds. Want a challenge? Try lifting one leg at a time. Work up to 90 seconds or 2 minutes.

If you’re using resistance bands, you can place a mini band around your ankles and move your feet out to the side while holding plank position. That will give your legs a great work-out at the same time as your core.

Scissor kicks

Scissor kicks are excellent for the lower abdominals. Lie on the floor face up. Support your lower back if needed by putting your hands underneath your glutes.

If you’re not using a band, scissor your legs while gradually lowering them to the floor. Be sure your lower back stays on the floor. Start with 30 seconds and work up to 1 minute or 90 seconds.

If you’re using bands, put the resistance band around your ankles or thighs. You’ll see it will be much more of a challenge to scissor those legs!

Burpees

Burpees are great for a full-body work-out. You can do standard burpees, or a pushup with clapping in the middle, or turning to the side. Here are some examples.

You don’t need resistance bands for this, although you could certainly add them if you wanted to. The main idea is to do burpees as fast as you can. Start with reps of 10-20 each time, to eventually complete 3 sets.

You can see that there’s no need for a gym to get fit at home! Enjoy!

