How to Eat and Exercise for Weight Loss, According to Your Unique Body Type

By

When you look good, you feel good, and when it comes to losing weight, many people aim to shift those extra pounds to improve their health, as well as their appearance. The healthiest and most effective way of losing weight is by eating less and doing more. Losing and maintaining weight can be a long, draining, and continuous battle for some, whereas others find it a lot easier. We are all unique and different in our own way and our body type will play a huge part in finding the right diet and exercise plan in order to lose weight and keep it off. To help you understand more, here is how you should eat and exercise for weight loss, according to your unique body type.

Understanding Different Body Types

There are a number of characteristics that define the shape of the human body and these can help you figure out your body type. Generally speaking, three different body type categories exist. These are known as the ectomorph body type, the mesomorph body type and the endomorph body type. We will look into them more below, but once you know your body type, you will be able to find the perfect natural diet and exercise routine for weight loss. When figuring out what your body type is, you should keep in mind that people are often a combination of the two, or they can even be a mix of all three body types.

Best Options for an Ectomorph

Ectomorphs usually have lean, long limbs, a thin, delicate frame and find it difficult to put on weight and build muscle. This is due to a fast metabolism. The hips and shoulders also tend to be the same width. Due to their fast metabolism, ectomorphs will be able to get away with eating a diet rich in carbohydrates. However, these should still be healthy complex carbs that are packed with fiber. This will maintain high energy levels and keep the person fuller for a longer period of time. A high–calorie diet will also provide them with many benefits. If an ectomorph is looking to build muscle, then they should consider taking supplements pre- and post- work out, such as BCAAs. The best exercise for muscle gain is to engage in a minimal amount of cardio and take part in endurance-type activities.

Best Options for a Mesomorph

Mesomorphs tend to have well-defined muscles and an athletic build. They will usually be muscular and lean simultaneously. Their hips and shoulders will be a similar width, and the waistline will be clearly defined, which creates an hourglass shape. Mesomorphs have the ability to lose and gain fat/muscle quite easily. Due to this, regular exercise and healthy eating habits tend to be a highly effective method of weight loss. Mesomorphs usually respond to a low-carb, high-protein diet. Protein-rich collagen and protein powders should be consumed if you have a mesomorph body type, as this will aid recovery after exercise. When it comes to exercise, cardio is essential for a mesomorph to remain lean. Combining this with HIIT will keep off those extra pounds.

Best Options for an Endomorph

Endomorphs are defined as curvy with a large frame, short limbs, a stocky build, and wide hips. People with this body type tend to have a slower metabolism than others and will have a higher percentage of body fat and more muscle. They will store their weight on their midsection and are generally strong people. If you are an endomorph, then you will most likely have some level of insulin or carbohydrate sensitivity. This means that people with this body type should have a diet consisting of low levels of sugar and carbohydrates and in order to lose weight, calories should also be restricted. Due to their slow metabolism, endomorphs should take CLA supplements to burn fat and suppress their appetite. They should combine this with an even distribution of weight training and cardio.

Maintain the Right Mind Frame

Losing weight requires motivation, determination, patience, and persistence. Maintaining the right frame of mind will play a huge part in losing weight. Setting yourself goals, sticking to them and taking notes on your progress is a great way to keep your mind focused and engaged with this new diet and lifestyle. Fortunately, when you incorporate healthy foods into your diet and exercise on a regular basis, you will become a happier and healthier person. This will reflect in your appearance and behavior, which will encourage you to keep to this new way of life.

The best way to lose weight and keep the weight off is by making permanent healthy changes to your diet and lifestyle. Changing your routine and breaking bad habits isn’t easy, but with time, patience, and the right mentality, you will get there and in return, you will benefit in many ways.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines