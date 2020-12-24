How to Easily Work on Improving Your Vertical Leap

By

Jumping is probably one of the most enjoyable activities children do if they are not on a tablet or a gaming console. In basketball, the vertical leap takes it a notch further than regular jumping. A good vertical leap can be career-defining when it comes to basketball.

The good news is that it’s possible to significantly improve your vertical jump no matter how bad it is. We’ve created a guide that should help you strengthen your muscle and improve your technique in a straightforward manner.

Releasing the Knots

Before you begin exercising your legs like there is no tomorrow, it might be a good idea to remove any knots that could hinder your progress and performance. Muscle knots are obstacles that must be dealt with if you want to use your muscles to their full extent. You can use a foam roller or a similar tool to gently relieve the tension; stay focused on each knot until it’s relieved. The most important areas where knots are common are the calves, IT band, and quads. Give yourself at least half a minute on each leg before you move on to the other to ensure that knots are released.

Settling on a Routine

No matter what exercises you’re doing, if you haven’t set a proper and consistent routine that you can follow, you’ll be wasting much of your energy. Fortunately, there are some vertical leap programs available on the internet. It’s recommended to choose a high quality vertical jump training program that focuses on the right muscles without confusing you. Different exercises can synchronize easily to give you the best benefits when they’re done in the same workout.

Toe Raise Exercises

Even though toe raises may seem like an overly simplified exercise, they can strengthen many different muscle sections in your legs. Begin by standing shoulder-width apart, push vertically downwards on your toes and the ball of your feet, and try to hold this elevated position for a few seconds, and slowly lower yourself again. The calf muscle is rigorously trained during toe raises, allowing you to generate more force that’s required is a good vertical leap. Over time, you’ll feel like the exercise is becoming too easy. You can always add more repetitions and hold weights to strengthen the muscle further.

Depth Jump

You don’t need much to perform the depth jump exercise. All you need is a sturdy platform that you can climb on easily. Begin by standing on the platform then take a short step forward off the platform, and make sure to land on the balls of your feet only, no heels. Once you land, quickly jump back into the air with as much momentum as you can gather. It’s better if you push your arms up during the jump to get some extra force. This exercise focuses on stretching leg muscles and improving their reflex, giving you more agility as you vertically leap.

Drop Jump

Using the same platform used for depth jumps, you will start the drop jump from the same position; on top of the platform. Take the first step forward with either leg and ensure that you land on the ball of your feet. Your heels shouldn’t touch the ground to apply some tension to the muscles, stretching them during the process. It’s important to remember that you shouldn’t bend your knees too deep because the goal of this exercise is to have your legs absorb the impact. Once you land on the ground, overcome the downward force, and quickly jump back in the air as quickly as you can. This exercise is designed to provide your legs with the strength needed to utilize the explosive power used in vertical leaps. It’s recommended to wear shock-absorbing shoes or sneakers to protect your knees.

Jumping Rope

Jumping rope is a very general exercise that’s used for many different athletic purposes. Your vertical leap can indirectly benefit from skipping rope because of its overall improvement of the muscles. It can be used to get you back in shape if you haven’t been training for a while, in addition to improving your leg muscles’ reflexes. The best thing about it is that you can do it while doing other activities like watching TV or listening to music. It’s worth mentioning that you should use your toes and the balls of your feet as much as possible, improving the power of your muscles’ explosive force.

Unless you’re suffering from an injury, you should be able to see improvement in your vertical leap in a short time if you invest enough effort and follow a rigorous routine. To reach that rim, your leg muscles will need to be at the top of their game. Consistency in training is key to see any positive results in your vertical leap.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines