By

Height is such an essential thing for everyone – it’s the first thing that someone notices when they see you, so it’s safe to say that almost everyone is self-conscious about it! Regardless of how tall or how short you may be, it doesn’t matter as long as you are healthy and proportionate with your weight at the end of the day! Parents are eager to see how tall their children will end up being, and so are the kids – who didn’t want to be tall then they were growing up, right? So, here’s how to calculate your ideal height!

Genetics

People come in all shapes and sizes, some are small, and some are bigger – but can you predict how tall you’re going to be? Sure, genetics play a big part in this, altho sometimes it might not be as accurate! For example, depending on how tall your parents are, you can approximately determine your future height! All you need to do is find out the average height of your mom’s and dad’s heights, and you’ll have your estimated height. This is not as accurate, but it will show you the possible outcome of your growth. In some cases, you might outgrow your parents or be significantly shorter than them – that’s why it’s essential to pay attention to the child’s growth and follow their development! This way, you’ll know that you are on the right track and add the right supplements and nutrients to boost the growth!

Medical conditions

Just like your genes, often, your medical conditions might indicate how tall or short you are going to be. On the one hand, you have people with Marfan syndrome – they can be quite slim, while dwarfism can cause small stature in other people. Regardless of a family member with a specific visible disability or syndrome, it doesn’t have to determine that you will automatically! Now that you have that in mind, it’s hard to predict how tall you’ll be, as every condition differs and manifests differently on other people? So even if you simply can’t reach your ideal height, it’s a good idea to follow your journey and grow for your well-being!

Your age

Puberty can be strange. You never know how hard it will hit you until it does! Depending on your age, and predominantly on your gender, you can predict that you won’t reach your final height until you are in your 20s. With this being said, girls do tend to grow taller way faster than boys do! And in some cases, kids can develop hormonal imbalances that can cause their growth to go south, regardless if it increases or decreases their chances of being tall. Thankfully, you can try certain efficient solutions, like taking genotropin as it works as a human growth hormone. Ensure you are in contact with a professional or your desired doctor before you start changing the dues too often. Puberty might even surprise you sometimes, but it’s still better to go to the doctor to make sure everything is properly working with you or your shield.

Height vs. weight

Sometimes, being too tall is just not in the cards for you or your child, and that’s fine! The ideal height doesn’t mean reaching a certain number that’s maybe above average, and it’s more so making sure that the height is in proportion to the rest of the body! It’s a good idea to keep track of your child’s development since their birth, so their height and weight are heading in the right direction and not overlapping one another. Striving for an ideal height is a strange concept, especially since it can differ from country to country due to various ethnical backgrounds that can determine a normal height and ideal. But one thing is clear – as long as your height and weight are in balance, your body will be seen as proportionate and overall more put together!

To some extent, our height is already determined for us – regardless of our genes, the disorders and conditions we are faced with, or because of the environment we are brought in, it all plays a big role in how tall you’ll end up being. With that being said, many parents tend to seek alternative ways to help their child grow to their maximum capacity, from getting them on growth medication to changing their nutrition. Every little bit of effort can help!

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines