How Ecdysterone Can Boost Your Athletic Performance

Using performance-enhancing drugs has long since been a debated subject. Most of these drugs are illegal for athletes to use, but that never stopped science to keep looking for better and safer alternatives. One of the substances that saw a lot of popularity recently is Ecdysterone, a substance naturally found in some insects, animals, and plants.

If you’ve heard about the performance-enhancing properties of spinach, it turned out that Ecdysterone is the one responsible for them. So how effective is this substance? How can you use it? Most importantly, is it really safe to use? Here’s everything you need to know about Ecdysterone.

What is Ecdysterone?

Ecdysterone is a naturally-occurring steroid that can be found in some insects, animals, and plants. The chemical is similar in structure to testosterone, the primary male sex hormone. Testosterone plays a big role in growing and strengthening muscle after training so, naturally, it was one of the first substances to be experimented with for enhancing performance. Soon enough, we came to know the downsides of using testosterone and other steroids, after which they were banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Thanks to this structure-similarity, ecdysterone was scrutinized for the possibility of enhancing performance just like other steroids, but just effective is it?

Health Benefits of Taking Ecdysterone

The primary reason for the newly-found interest in ecdysterone was to test its anabolic, or muscle-building, effects. In an effort to measure the efficacy of ecdysterone as a performance-enhancing substance, a team of researchers ran a study on 46 young athletes. On comparing the results between the group that took ecdysterone and those who used a placebo, the former group showed a significant increase in muscle mass. This goes to show that it is, indeed, an effective anabolic agent. Moreover, there’s evidence pointing toward additional health benefits, like improved kidney, CNS, heart, and lung functions, lowered blood cholesterol levels, and an enhanced immune system.

How to Take Ecdysterone

Since it’s still a relatively new substance, we have yet to be clear on the exact ecdysterone dosage. There are a lot of factors that come into play, like health conditions and the user’s health profile. However, when athletes ask their physicians how to take it, they’re usually prescribed between 500 to 2000 mg daily. The physician adjusts the dose according to the athlete’s goals, body mass, and condition.

Is Ecdysterone Safe to Use?

Knowing how effective yet fatal steroids are, it’s normal for athletes to feel skeptical about all prescription drugs that boost performance or stamina. Thankfully, studies show that ecdysterone has very low toxicity, making it quite safe to use. Moreover, the anabolic effects it provides don’t have the same downsides of using testosterone. That means ecdysterone doesn’t increase blood pressure or cause androgenic effects.

Athletes take pride in showing off the results of their intense training. However, sometimes taking supplements can be necessary to boost their performance, but finding a good and safe supplement can be tricky. Luckily, recent studies had shown the efficacy of ecdysterone in boosting muscle mass and enhancing performance. The best thing about it is that it’s also safe to use.

