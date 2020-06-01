How CBD Gummies Are Taking Over the Sports World

By

It’s difficult to ignore the pervasiveness that is cannabidiol, more commonly called CBD. This substance has garnered a significant following as a tool to combat anxiety, pain, and more. Individuals are taking CBD to help them with their daily tasks and responsibilities, but it’s not just for those needing an extra boost in work or social settings.



CBD has also made a prominent name for itself in the sports world. Professional and amateur athletes alike are turning to CBD products to help prepare for their sports performances and practices as well as recover afterward.

The best CBD gummies have become particularly popular in this scene. They’re convenient, tasty, and inconspicuous methods of taking CBD. These delightful gummies are a small, but notable piece to the way that cannabidiol is taking over the sports world.

Are CBD Gummies Legal?

Before diving into the benefits of CBD gummies for athletes, it’s important to establish the legality of these treats. You might be thinking that you would never use an illegal substance like CBD—and you’d be thinking incorrectly!

CBD is a legal substance. It can be sold online throughout the United States as long as it contains less than 0.3 percent THC. THC is the psychoactive component responsible for making cannabis users high. Many strains of CBD do not contain THC at all, and those that do have such tiny trace amounts that it wouldn’t make anyone high.

You can purchase CBD gummies in online stores, but make sure you get them from a reputable source. Online CBD companies are sparsely regulated, and the FDA does not approve or disapprove CBD products.

Therefore, you could purchase so-called CBD gummies that actually don’t contain any CBD at all. Or they could be processed with harsh toxins and chemicals that are dangerous for consumption. Worst of all, you might end up with CBD containing a higher THC content than advertised, which would be dangerous for your sports career.

Buying CBD gummies carefully is essential to your success. Penguin CBD is a great example of a reputable company—it has great reviews, quality ingredients, and, most importantly, has third-party lab test results right on the website. No matter where you purchase your CBD gummies, make sure that you can check all those boxes.

In many leagues, CBD is an acceptable supplement to take during practices and/or competitions. Some allow CBD use during practice but don’t allow it during competitions. Some ban it entirely. It’s important for you to check on your own league to determine the legality of the substance for yourself. It’s also important to note that CBD will not show up on a drug test as long as the THC content meets the legal limit of 0.3 percent. This trace amount of THC is not enough to raise red flags for the testers, and you will be safe taking CBD when there’s regular drug testing. If you want to avoid THC content at all, buy broad-spectrum (recommended) or isolate CBD, which contain no THC.

Professional Athletes Taking CBD

You might be surprised to learn just how many athletes are advocates and users of CBD. It’s likely that more athletes are taking it than have shared, and we’re likely to see more pro athlete testimonials as the misconceptions and laws surrounding CBD continue to change and improve. Here’s a list of professional athletes you might recognize who use CBD:

Nate Diaz

Mike Tyson

Scott Piercy

Megan Rapinoe

Rob Gronkowski

Lamar Odom

Riley Cote

David Wells

Jay Williams

Eugene Monroe

Marvin Washington

Many of these professionals have shared their passion for CBD openly, advocating for it and even partnering with or starting CBD brands to further the industry.

Benefits of Taking CBD as an Athlete

Athletes who take CBD regularly may experience a number of valuable benefits to help them improve their competition and their recovery. Here are a few notable benefits that have been reported.

Better Recovery: Every athlete knows the sheer value of adequate recovery, but not every athlete takes the proper steps to get it. It’s difficult to wait patiently for the inflammation to go down, the pain to dissipate, and the muscles to heal, whether it’s after an injury or a tough workout. CBD can help by targeting inflammation so that the body can get to work and heal faster.

Improved Sleep: Sleep is essential to a fast recovery as well, and CBD can help with that too. Those who use CBD for sleep report falling asleep quickly and staying asleep for longer. They say it’s better than typical sleeping pills because they don’t wake up groggy the next day. Their body is able to get to work during sleep to recover from a tough workout, and they can wake feeling more refreshed.

Pain Relief: Whether you’re dealing with an injury or sore muscles, CBD can help to target that pain. It’s a better alternative to opioids or NSAIDs, which are believed to have negative health effects when used long term. Opioids are a leading cause of addiction among athletes as well, and CBD can not only help prevent addiction, but also help those addicted overcome it.

Reduced Anxiety: Every athlete experiences some anxiety, whether it’s being in the public eye or performing in a competition. Sometimes, it’s mild nerves before a game while other times it’s the result of pressure from a coach or mentor. The best CBD oil has been known to help ease anxiety for many, many users, including athletes. It is a highly effective tool for helping athletes enjoy their sport more.

Sharper Focus: Staying focused during a competition is vital, but anxiety, pain, poor sleep, and other issues can make it difficult to think clearly. CBD can be used to treat all of those symptoms and more, helping you regain your focus. Furthermore, CBD gummies contain magnesium and a vitamin B complex, which can boost energy levels and improve a person’s focus.

If you’re an athlete, CBD might be worth looking into. There are countless reasons to enjoy CBD gummies, and the best way to learn that is to try them yourself.

