Have You Had A Bicycle Collision? Here Is What You Need To Do

Did you accidentally crash into a stationary car? Or a driver didn’t see you in time? Or maybe something else happened? Anyway, you have had a collision. Now, what next? You’re probably still in shock and disorganized.

You may not be instantly aware of any injuries because of the adrenaline effect already having its way courtesy of the incident. Your next action may be to get up from the ground and claim you’re all okay and unhurt or reach for your bike to examine for damages or maybe blame someone or accept blame over the incident.

Maintain a sitting position and give yourself time to get back in total mental control. Don’t talk for a few seconds to a few minutes so as not to say implicating things. Consider the following when you have been in a crash with your bicycle.

1. Keep Your Safety

Be sure to get yourself to the side lanes and out of more harm. You can’t be too sure the incident won’t be requiring a bike lawyer as keeping yourself safe is a priority. Don’t be in a rush to stand up. Sit down or stay in a lying position from a few seconds to a few minutes. This will help you regain balance and determine to what extent you have sustained injuries. Have five to twenty deep breaths and confirm your overall health status.

If you notice you may be having some difficulty breathing or some other internal or physical injuries, call the state’s emergency lines immediately.

2. Be Sure No One Is Hurt

After you must have taken your bike off the road, and have regained your balance, check that no one else is hurt. It is rare though to have any serious injury in a bike crash, but you should take all precautions.

You simply can’t be too sure.

3. Take Note Of The Colliding Party’s Details

Depending on what or who caused the collision, note down useful details like vehicle color, model, registration, driver’s name, address, insurance, and company if you were in collision with a driver.

Suppose it’s another bike or a careless pedestrian or an animal, try to get names or owners where possible.

4. Take Some Pictures

Take pictures with your phone of the scene and the parties and the machines. The digital photos have dates and times on them and will be very useful if there will be a case at court. Picture the person who caused the crash or the thing that made you tumble over. Make sure your photos are sharp and not blurry.

Take a photo of the driver’s plate number if necessary.

5. Have Witnesses From The Scene

There will be a small gathering of people coming to offer help in case of a serious crash. Try to take the names and phone numbers of one or more persons standing there who will not mind giving a confirmatory account of the incident in case going to court is inevitable.

6. Inform the Police

Get to a police station or contact the nearest police officer to the scene if a motor vehicle is involved.

Telling the police is a safer way to exonerate yourself and get justice and fair treatment in case the other party is trying to be insidious.

7. Visit Your Medical Expert

Should there be an emergency and need immediate medical attention, then see a medical expert. Walking around with an untreated injury can turn out to be fatal.

Let’s assume you weren’t initially aware of it, and the driver has gone his way. You don’t need to wave down the possibility of a whole treatment and go taking painkillers.

Get out the evidence you kept of the incident and present all the details to the police officers. They’ll help contact the driver and have him foot the medical bills.

8. Reach Out To A Solicitor

A solicitor will give you the necessary legal advice and reveal laws that concern cycling accidents. He will most likely pursue a civil claim for damages done to you or your property on your behalf. Try getting a solicitor with a specialty in handling cycling accidents.

9. Keep Damaged Items and Receipts

Bike or bike accessories that were wrecked as a result of the accident, should be kept in that state until all matters between you and the accident party have been resolved.

You must not fix or replace them immediately.

You can have your bike repairer give a quote on the cost of repair. Get a quote also for a complete replacement if the bike is beyond repair.

Cycling accidents may not be an everyday occurrence but you sure need to be informed and ready to act safely just in case they do happen.

