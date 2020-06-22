Four Pieces of Equipment to Bring to Wilderness Survival Training

By

When you are in the jungle, there are critical survival items that you should always carry with you to ensure that you are protected. A survival kit can be the big difference between death and life when you are in the wilderness. Read on to get insight into 4 pieces of equipment to bring to wilderness survival training.

Shock Watch

A survival watch is a critical item that you should have when you decide to head into the wilderness. There are different types of tough watches and you can choose one that suits your needs. A survival watch not only tells you the time, but it also features other critical functions that you will need when you are in the wild. For instance, a special watch consists of other features like a compass, maps, altimeters, stopwatch, temperature gauges, and many more. Survival watches are rugged and waterproof which makes them ideal for any type of environment.

Survival Knife

When you are in the forest, you will need to perform a lot of cutting in a typical survival scenario. A good survival knife is ideal for that particular purpose. Your knife should help you perform tasks like sharpening sticks, cut strings, or even skin animals. The right type of knife should be readily accessible since you can use it to defend yourself when you encounter a dangerous situation. Get the right sheath for your knife that you can attach to your belt so that you can easily pull it out in times of need. The other thing that you should consider is that your knife should be sharp and strong such that you can use it for any purpose.

First Aid Kit

When you are heading for wilderness survival training, you should make sure that you have a first-aid kit. This is a critical item that should be with you at all times and you can access it easily. A first aid kit should have items like bandages and other items that you can use to stop bleeding in case you are injured. Additionally, you should make sure that the first aid kit that you choose is portable to minimize the excessive weight that can disturb your movement.

Flashlight

A flashlight is another survival tool that you should carry when you go into the wilderness. You can be disoriented by darkness and this is when a flashlight comes in handy. If you are in a territory that you are not familiar with, you need to carry a flashlight so that you can find your way when you feel that you are lost. You should choose a portable flashlight that can easily fit in your pocket and also make sure that its battery has a long life.

When it comes to survival in the wilderness, you should not take things for granted since you need to make sure that you are always safe. You need to have critical survival items to protect yourself against the elements that can pose a threat to your life. More importantly, you should know how to use these survival tools in times of need.

