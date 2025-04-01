Five of the Best Running Trails in Surrey

Surrey is one of the prettiest counties in the country. It’s blessed with rolling hills, gorgeous woodland paths and plenty of incredible running routes.

Running is one of the best hobbies to take up these days and is great for so many people, particularly those living with mental health challenges such as anxiety, addiction, depression and more. In fact, the likes of Primrose Lodge, a rehabilitation centre in Surrey, often encourages getting out and enjoying the county’s trails as part of their recovery.

Of course, anyone can get out running though and you can go at our own pace too. But what are the best trails in Surrey to make the most of, no matter what the time of year?

Box Hill Trail

Box Hill offers some great views, but it’s the journey to the top that is the most rewarding. For those looking for a more challenging run, the Stepping Stones Route, a 4.5 mile loop is a great option, providing some steep inclines, great views and a good blend of woodland and chalkland paths.

It’s an ideal run for those who want some hill training, as well as a great endurance booster, which is made all worthwhile when you reach the summit and look out over the Surrey Hills and beyond.

Virginia Water and Windsor Great Park

For those looking for something more gentle, Virginia Water and Windsor Great Park provide a truly picturesque route where you can leisurely jog along. The Virginia Water Circular (4.5 miles) takes you around the lake and is a flat run with well-maintained paths.

You can extend that further if you like through Windsor Great Park, where you’ll head into woodland trails and mix up the terrain a little more.

The Thames Path (Walton-on-Thames to Weybridge)

Of course, The Thames Path goes on for 185 miles, so we’re certainly not suggesting you do that, but if you’re keen for a gentle, picturesque five-mile stretch, then between Walton-on-Thames and Weybridge is a good place to start.

You get some lovely, peaceful views of the water, taking in the houseboats and wildlife as you pass by. Due to its flat surface, it’s good for tempo training or a more relaxed run, while there’s plenty of cafes along the way for a pit-stop or spot to finish too.

Leith Hill Trail

Leith Hill is the highest point in Surrey and is a great option for runners who are on the hunt for a challenge. The Circular Trail is around six miles long with some steep ascents and forested trails, making it a tricky but beautiful looking 10km. It provides some amazing views over the Surrey Hills and is a great option for enthusiastic trail runners who want to build up their strength and endurance.

Reigate Hill and Gatton Park

Finally, if you want a bit of history alongside your run, why not try the five mile loop around Reigate Hill and Gatton Park. The latter is rich in history, with the manor being traced all the way back to the Domesday Book of 1086.

It’s a particularly scenic route that includes a variety of terrain from woodland paths to open hilltops, making it a brilliant all-around trail for both intermediate and advanced runners alike.

