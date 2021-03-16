Everything You Always Wanted To Know About Sleeping In One Article

By

Sleep is such a general term, that it is difficult to incorporate everything you would want or need to know regarding this broad topic in a single article. Here are a few of the basics that will touch upon some general facts that you might find interesting.

Diet And Exercise Vs Sleep

Sleep is just as critical to your overall health as diet and exercise, but roughly a third of people are not getting the sleep they need. If you want to prioritize your wellbeing, sleep is important to maintaining your body’s health.

There Are Different Stages Of Sleep

Sleep doesn’t act like a switch, where every moment in your sleep state is the same. You will find there are different levels of sleep, deep sleep, light sleep, and REM sleep. Deep sleep is the state you need to reach to recover and allow your body to repair itself. REM sleep is a deeper stage than light sleep that affects your memories. It is important to reach these deeper levels of sleep to ensure that you are healthy, as naps and short periods of sleep do not provide you the time necessary to get to these rejuvenating states.

How Many Hours Of Sleep Do You Need?

Sleep is critical not only for maintaining your health but to help your body grow. Sleep needs will vary from person to person, according to their age. Newborn babies need anywhere from 14 to 17 hours of sleep a day until they reach the age of one. Between the ages of 1 year old and 5 years, infants will need roughly 10 to 16 hours of sleep, incorporating naps into their days as well. These will change throughout childhood to supplement their growth and development. As children get older, they will need 10 to 13 hours of sleep until their adolescent years, and will still need around 8 hours of sleep in their adulthood to properly function at optimal levels. It may be tempting to skip sleep or sleep for fewer hours during some days but understand how important it is to get the number of hours of rest for your body.

What Is Sleep Deprivation?

Not getting your rest in the form of sleep is referred to as sleep deprivation. Results of going without sleep are fatigue, anxiousness, mood changes, difficulty concentrating, and paranoia. The longer you go without sleep, the more likely you are to accidentally fall asleep as your body instinctively shuts down. This is called microsleep. To avoid having these situations occur, be sure to get the rest that you need daily.

Your Habits And Environment Affect Your Sleep

Because sleep is so valuable, there are many studies and products dedicated to researching and optimizing your sleep. The sleep connoisseurs at https://snoozeez.com/ acknowledge how your rest can be impacted by everything. The way you breathe, the stress you carry, the time of day, your bed and mattress, all affect your sleep quality and translate to how rested and healthy you will feel. This is why it is important to educate yourself to increase your understanding of your sleep and ensure that you are getting the rest that you need.

You Cannot Make Up For Lost Sleep

You cannot make up sleep. Many people think that they can, not sleeping enough during their weeks due to work or school, and assuming that they will simply sleep more when they have time off to “catch up” on their rest. This is not how sleep works. Doing this not only throws off your sleeping rhythm but also causes you to have more difficulty sleeping and in turn causing detrimental effects to your health.

Sleeping At Night Is Better Than Sleeping In The Day

Speaking of sleeping habits, the quality of sleep that you receive is different during the evening as opposed to sleeping during the day. Your body runs on a certain circadian rhythm that is attuned to the day and light cycle. It is optimal to rest at night and naturally feels more awake when exposed to light. Sleeping in opposition to this forces your body to have to adjust, expending more energy to fight its natural instincts. Consider this if you work night shifts, and perhaps make the adjustment later in life where your need for energy conservation is much higher.

Because sleep is such a general topic, you likely won’t get all the information you want, as there are so many categories and areas of interest regarding it, from sleep aid machines and accessories to sleeping positions and concerns. If there are any specifics you seek such as dreams studies, diseases or disorders regarding sleep, or products, be sure to research these specific subject matters as it is such a broad spectrum to touch upon in a single article.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines