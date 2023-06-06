Do You Have ADHD?

If you’ve ever considered whether you are dealing with ADHD, there’s a chance that you are dealing with it. The only true way to know for sure is to speak to your doctor and get an assessment done. ADHD is such a convoluted disorder and there are any number of possible symptoms or issues and not all of them point exclusively to ADHD. This is one of those conditions that takes a lot of assessment and time to truly diagnose and you should ensure that you are speaking to an expert who understands ADHD if you want a diagnosis.

If you’re not sure whether you even need to be seen, then you should speak to a doctor! There is nothing good about living in limbo wondering whether you are dealing with an undiagnosed and thus, untreated, mental health issue. That’s the other thing to remember: ADHD is a genuine mental health condition and you have to consider that without help, it could feel and become much worse for you. If you suspect ADHD you might have a friend recommend things like All Natural ADHD Supplements to help, but it’s never a good idea to self-diagnose. You have to consider what that will mean to you if you do that! So, with that in mind, take a look at the signs you may have ADHD below:

Everyone tells you that you’re forgetful . Everyone in your life is going crazy because they’re telling you that you are always forgetting everything. We all misplace things from time to time but if you are losing a lot of things and telling people you can’t find things, then the forgetfulness may just be more than being forgetful. Spacing out and forgetting to pay your bills isn’t as fun as you think, either. This can be wholly stressful and you shouldn’t have to deal with it if you don’t want to. Even missing medical appointments can be painful for everyone – including you who has to keep rebooking and repaying for them! People tell you that you don’t listen. When you’re busy focusing, you end up tuning out the world and while most people lose focus on a conversation from time to time, you should determine whether you are losing focus and not listening because you’re scatterbrained or because you have ADHD. Your doctor will be able to talk you through this properly and those with ADHD will have the whole ‘not listening’ thing down to a whole new level. You’re late to a fault. Alarm clocks mean nothing to you – not when you have issues with time management. It may be an ongoing challenge for you and if so, you’re missing deadlines at work, appointments and more. Being late is never a good thing for anyone but those with ADHD cannot help themselves most of the time. Trouble concentrating? It can be a normal thing but it can also be a sign that you are dealing with ADHD. If you’re having issues with attention and concentrating at work you might find you end up fired. If you find it hard to focus for periods of time then you might consider getting an ADHD assessment with your doctor. There is only so long that you can go without being able to concentrate properly and sometimes, medication can help! Everything is unfinished. Do you find yourself moving from job to job and room to room without anything being finished ? That could be a sure sign that ADHD is the reason. You should be able to finish projects but if you’re not able to do it, then you need to know that you are being medicated the right way. This is a symptom that can also point to depression, too, so ensuring that you get seen too early is important!

You had issues with behavior as a child. It’s something that doesn’t just go away in adulthood; ADHD can be managed but not cured . If you had issues as a child, then you might think about whether those issues have continued into adulthood. You need a formal diagnosis, even if you are an adult who is relatively functioning and not a child with a behavioral issue. If you were diagnosed as a kid, it’s likely that you are still dealing with those symptoms now. Impulse control? What impulse control? This is a sure sign that you may have ADHD. If you’re running stop signs and red lights or you’re unable to keep quiet, you may be struggling with your impulse control. It’s a good sign that you’re not managing and if this is ADHD a formal diagnosis will really help you to reign that in and take control once again. You struggle to get organized. Everything that relates to positive organizational skills is a hard one for you. You’re unable to set your priorities or even follow through on existing tasks. You can’t meet project deadlines and you struggle to manage in general. Taking yourself to the doctor will mean going through several assessments, but it could help you to get rid of the noise in your head and start focusing once again. You cannot keep on top of your emotions. Moody? Irritable? Cannot control outbursts at work? ADHD can be difficult to manage and uncomfortable emotions can come out in irrational behavior. You should know how to behave as an adult but ADHD often blurs that line.

There is no one test around that can get you diagnosed with ADHD. Your doctor will refer you to a psychologist and from there, you can be assessed appropriately. Your symptoms will be talked about and the struggles you’ve been having. In order to get that official diagnosis, you need to have several symptoms and that means more than one or two. Your doctor will want to work with you to rule out other conditions and they can tell you whether you are dealing with more than one thing. Your health is at stake so book an appointment today.

