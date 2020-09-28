Comparing Modalert to other Brands of Modafinil

By

In today’s world, individuals are leading a life that is increasingly filled with stress and worry. Faced with such problems, they often turn to alternatives, of which one of the most popular is in the form of nootropics. With such a variety to choose from, narrowing your selection is necessary, which is why today, we have decided to focus on Modalert and how it compares to other brands.

Modalert – The Basics

Modalert is one of the most popular generic versions of Modafinil, a commonly used cognitive enhancement medication. In other words, it is a nootropic. Manufactured by Sun Pharmaceuticals, the drug is available in doses of 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg pills, with the recommended daily intake lying at a safe 200 mg. However, the exact dosage should be prescribed by a medical practitioner. Much of the excellent reputation that Modalert has gathered is due to the credibility of its manufacturer, Sun Pharmaceuticals.

Modalert is used in the treatment of Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. Additionally, it is also used as a cognitive and wakefulness enhancer.

Modalert – Pricing

It is a known fact that Modalert is the cheaper, generic version of Modafinil, but just how significant is the disparity?

Sun Pharmaceutical’s Modalert costs between 0.77 USD to 2.99 USD, depending on insurance plans, prescriptions, and the location that you buy the nootropic at. Contrastingly, other forms of Modafinil are jarringly expensive. Provigil, the brand name Modafinil drug, is priced at a whopping 51 USD per tablet, making out the price difference to be more than 98%.

And there is no need to worry; this significantly lower price tag is not a marker of poor quality. Instead, Sun Pharmaceuticals guarantees quality products every single time, and the same holds for Modalert. To get a more in-depth review of the workings of Modalert, let us see how it compares to other popular Modafinil supplements such as Provigil and Modvigil.

Modalert vs. Modvigil and Provigil

When reviewing any nootropic, it is always a good idea to see how it measures up against its competition to see exactly what is in store. In the case of Modalert, its top competitors line up as Modvigil and Provigil, both types of Modafinil supplements themselves.

While all three have a similar effect on the individual’s body, they do hold some differences. Provigil, the brand version of Modafinil, focuses on improving concentration, wakefulness, and boosting mental energy levels. Modvigil, on the other hand, is a generic version of Modafinil that grounds its focus on improving motivation, agility, and cognition.

As far as the effect of these nootropics is concerned, Modalert and Modvigil hold similar time limits with a mere one hour difference between them. To be exact, Modalert takes an hour to reach a peak, which it maintains for a further six hours and then requires two hours to reduce its effect. Comparatively, Modvigil reaches its five-hour peak in two hours and takes three hours for the effect to wear off.

So, you have a fair idea of how Modalert stacks up against its competitors, well, let us take a deeper look into the brand itself.

Modalert – Dosage and Consumption

Although the recommended daily intake for Modalert lies at 200 mg, Sun Pharmaceuticals manufactures the drug in three size options, which range from 100 mg to 400 mg. The recommended daily intake, 200 mg, is said to be a safe amount to consume, which works positively on the individual’s body without any significant chances of developing side effects.

While most individuals stick to a 200 mg tablet a day, some people do tend to alter the dose to suit their needs better. Individuals who want to avoid overstimulation may take a reduced intake, while those requiring a stronger hit can take a double dose at 400 mg.

Ideally, nootropics should be consumed at the start of the day, so they can continue to benefit you throughout the day. However, the method and time of consumption tend to vary with condition. Individuals suffering from, for instance, shift work disorder should consume the drug according to their routine. Therefore, it is always a good idea to seek medical consultation before any self-decisions and self-diagnosis.

Modalert – is there a Downside?

So, you have gone through the many benefits that Modalert holds. That raises the question, does Modalert have a downside? The unfortunate answer is yes, Modalert does carry a negative aspect with it. However, these side effects are a rarity, and most of them rank low down on the severity scale.

Among the most common of Modalert’s side effects are:

Headache

Nausea

Nervousness

Dizziness

Insomnia

Chest Pain

High Blood Pressure

Hives

Itching

Taste Impairment

Vomiting

Constipation

Lack of Appetite

Fever

While quite a long list of possible side effects, the number should not scare. It is important to remember that the possibility of these side effects developing is actually pretty rare. In actuality, when we compare Modalert to other products in the nootropics market, it is a pretty safe choice.

The highlight is that preventing and countering these side effects is pretty straightforward. To be safe, consult a licensed medical practitioner before consuming the drug.

So, the final verdict; is Modalert, the best generic version of Modafinil out there? Well, we are all for it, so we definitely think it is the best! Quality and safety, you get both in an economical package with Modalert!

