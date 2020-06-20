By

With all substances and products related to Cannabis, the cost-benefit analysis is complicated and Cannabidiol (commonly referred to as CBD oil) is no different. CBD oil is the non-psychoactive property found in cannabis plants, and the key ingredient for the medicinal properties of cannabis.

In nature, CBD can be found in flower or bud form, but the most practical and common use comes in tinctures and CBD oil capsules. To keep up on the rapidly growing CBD Hemp Flower market, you can visit this page. The oil form, approved by the FDA two years ago this month, is being used by athletes as a way to relieve pain.



Former Heisman trophy winner and Pro Bowl quarterback Carson Palmer is a true believer. Ditto for Mike Tyson, Derrick Morgan and David Wells. There are benefits to using CBD products that go well beyond just the physical and musculoskeletal however.

Some believe it’s a wonder drug of sorts that can be used to help treat psychological afflictions, including anxiety, insomnia and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. CBD oil’s benefits to mental health and wellness are widely researched.

At iSum.com you can read a beginner’s guide to CBD oil and learn why this is such a trending topic in the health community these days. Given the ridiculously escalating costs of health care and coverage these days, these oils can provide a more cost effective solution that doesn’t require a prescription.

And these days, anyone in pain will no doubt take the path of least resistance, should it provide a proper solution.

Of course, anything involving medicinal marijuana is going to be accompanied by debate, and the same holds true with this product. All in all, we will learn more as study increases along with sample size.

For more information abut this trend, go to Projectcbd.org or Leafly.com and this website, which are all places where you can read up further on Cannabis CBD oil. As the cost of prescription drugs continues to inflate at an egregiously astronomical rate, more patients will turn to remedies that can be purchased online at an affordable cost.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.

You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.

