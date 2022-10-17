CBD Dosage: How Much Is Too Much?

Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is one of the two major components of cannabis, with THC being the other. While tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC, is known for its psychoactive effect of getting someone high, CBD has gained acceptance worldwide for its medicinal benefits.

Although the FDA is not regulating this useful compound of marijuana, many patients with health conditions are turning towards CBD as a treatment. However, being a newbie can generate several questions in your mind. For instance, how much should you take or what dosage is right for you? Kindly read on as we discuss the answers to your questions.

What Is CBD?

You must know CBD is a component of the marijuana plant with many therapeutic uses. THC, which is another main compound in the plant, contains psychoactive elements that make people get “highness” feelings. However, CBD doesn’t make you high; instead, it helps manage some health conditions.

Furthermore, we now have various CBD products all around us today. Gummies, tablets, creams, soaps, and oils now have useful cannabinoids. However, getting the right dosage is a concern for all medicinal users of CBD.

How Much CBD Should I Take?

Some factors influence the amount of most medicines we take, and this also applies to CBD. The cannabinoid level in the product, your body weight, body chemistry, and your health condition are some of the major determinants of the amount of CBD you should take.

Meanwhile, since CBD is still unregulated by the FDA, it is safer to seek the guidance of your healthcare provider before you take any CBD product. Also, ensure you buy from reliable producers. Your doctor will advise you on a better dosage and ensure you stick to it.

However, it is safer to start with a lesser amount if your doctor is not guiding you. You may increase the dosage periodically. You can also keep records of all your experiences with each dosage level; with these, you might discover the best CBD dosage for your body system.

What Are the Side Effects of Taking Too Much CBD?

Just like most medications, CBD also has some side effects, especially when you take too much of it. It is, however, rare to experience serious side effects. Some of these side effects are:

Sleepiness and fatigue

Dry mouth

Diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Vomiting

Liver damage

Weakened motor functions.

CBD relaxes the blood vessel walls, and If you take too much, it may lower the blood pressure causing sleepiness and fatigue. Also, CBD can reduce saliva secretion by activating its receptors found in the mouth and causing mouth dryness.

Further, diarrhea and loss of appetite are other side effects of CBD. Taking high doses of CBD can also result in vomiting and nausea. It can, however, result in weakened motor functions and liver damage in some rare but serious cases.

It can also influence the effect other drugs have on your body, either negatively or positively. It is important to seek your doctor’s advice, particularly if you’re on medication, before using any CBD product. Also, visit your physician immediately if you notice any strange side effects to avoid complications.

Is There a Risk of Overdosing on CBD?

Taking too much CBD might not lead to an overdose, but it may cause side effects. There is no record of any CBD overdoses yet. Further, it doesn’t decrease the activity of the brainstem like some other drugs.

Meanwhile, the brainstem houses the control centers for breathing, blood pressure, digestion, and major activities of the body system. Although there are many cannabinoid receptors in the nervous system, the lower brainstem has limited CBD receptors, and this makes the effects of taking too much cannabinoid minimal on our physiological parameters.

Also, its low toxicity level makes it safe to consume cannabinoids and prevent an overdose. However, you might feel uncomfortable and experience side effects if you take too many cannabinoids. It is also safer to start with small doses and increase them over time.

Bottom Line

Cannabis has many components, but THC and CBD are the major ones. THC is a psychoactive compound, while CBD is not. CBD also has medicinal benefits, which influenced its acceptance globally. However, factors like weight, body system, and others can determine the dose you should take. It is also advisable to start with small doses and increase them as time progresses.

