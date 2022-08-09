To put it more straightforwardly, a potentiator is a substance used in conjunction with another sense to enhance the latter’s performance. When combined with Kratom, a potentiator can improve your quality of life in several different ways, including the following:

Increase the efficiency of even low doses of the medication.

Keep your tolerance for Kratom as low as possible.

Spend less by using up your resources more slowly.

In a nutshell, kratom potentiators enable you to get more out of your money, prevent your tolerance from becoming too high, and generally improve the quality of your kratom experience as a whole. It’s a win-win situation; that’s something to look into.

Best Kratom Potentiators: Most Common and Effective

There is a vast selection of kratom potentiators on the market today, but a select few have distinguished themselves as industry leaders. Each one is unique and deserves to be evaluated on its own merits. Thus it is essential to do so. Consider that various ways of administration may work best with multiple potentiators.

Grapefruit

It is undoubtedly the case that grapefruit juice is the kratom potentiator with the most widespread reputation. Its naturally high acidity, combined with the abundant supply of vitamin C that it provides, makes it an excellent candidate for use as a potentiator. It comes first whenever you search for the best kratom potentiators on the web or in the marketplace. It’s important to note that other citrus juices can provide some of the same benefits, but the consensus seems to indicate that grapefruit juice will be the most efficient. However, if you don’t enjoy grapefruit juice, you might substitute a regular glass of orange juice for your next dose instead.

Turmeric Powder

One of the most common and practical strategies to enhance your health is by including turmeric powder in your diet. Turmeric has been discovered to be a very efficient kratom potentiator, which is excellent news for people who already enjoy the benefits of this supplement. It’s almost a seamless process, mixing one of the best kratom potentiators and Kratom. It will increase the potency and duration of your kratom intake and provide a variety of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory advantages for your entire body.

Caffeine

A small amount of caffeine might be a terrific way to boost your dose of an energizing white or green strain and get the most out of it. The outcomes should be the same regardless of the method you select, but avoid exceedingly high levels of caffeine because they can negatively affect their own.

Chamomile

Chamomile is a mild natural sedative that can balance out more elevating and stimulating effects of some kratom strains or aid in increasing the soothing effects of others. But regardless of the combination, chamomile has become one of the most well-known and respected best kratom potentiators.

Best Kratom Potentiators: Your Other Options

Cat’s Claw

This medicinal substance is derived from a woody vine that grows in the tropical rainforests of South America. The Inca utilized a cat’s claw for several ancient medical uses, including treating illnesses and inflammation. It is also a fantastic Kratom potentiator because it contains alkaloids comparable to those found in Kratom. Because a cat’s claw has a flavor that is described as being a little bit bitter, it is ideal for adding some sweetness to your Kratom when you mix it with it.

Watercress

This super-hydrating lettuce has a wealth of nutrients that aid in digestion and the body’s ability to absorb them. People often aren’t aware that watercress has a higher concentration of iron than spinach and a higher concentration of vitamin C than oranges. In addition to supporting cognitive function and digestion, iron and vitamin C are beneficial to the immunological and cardiovascular systems. Although watercress is available in capsule form, the easiest method to consume both watercress and Kratom is to combine the two in a watercress salad. If you find that the flavor is too harsh, try adding some Kratom to your salad dressing instead.

Freezing

Putting your Kratom in the freezer for half an hour is considered one of the most effective methods for increasing its potency. When you use your Kratom, the alkaloids will be released more quickly because the freezing process has broken down the plant cell walls. Use a container that can withstand the freezer’s cold and has a lid that seals out air, such as one made of durable plastic or ceramic.

To get your Kratom ready for the freezer, combine it with an acidic beverage of your choice, such as apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, grapefruit juice, or any other acidic liquid you can think of. After placing the paste in the freezer for half an hour, take it out and allow it to thaw. To get the most out of the potentiating effects of your thawed Kratom, mix it with liquids like water, juice, or tea.

Akuamma Seed

A natural relaxant, akuamma is also known to amplify the effects of Kratom when combined with the herb. Several users have reported that akuamma increases the potency of your dose without significantly extending its duration. Your experience may differ from mine.

Apple Cider Vinegar

One of the most common foods people are beginning to incorporate into their routines for improved health and wellness is apple cider vinegar. Kratom can also benefit significantly from the use of ACV as a potentiator. Use the toss-and-wash method to combine your Kratom and apple cider vinegar, then use the apple cider vinegar as a chaser. If you are not used to the tang of apple cider vinegar, you should not try this approach until you get adjusted to it. The taste of the ACV in significant volumes may be rather shocking. If you are not accustomed to the new tang of apple cider vinegar, you should not try this method.

Cayenne Pepper

The effects of Kratom powder can be amplified by adding cayenne pepper, which is very simple to do. Cayenne pepper helps to stimulate the production of saliva, which in turn improves digestion and the health of the cardiovascular system. On the other hand, if you produce your Kratom capsules at home, you might want to consider combining the Kratom with some cayenne pepper.

Related Posts via Categories