At Home Cardio Workouts that Focus on Weight Loss

By

Shedding off that extra weight needs some effort to be done. Cutting off the high-calorie foods is one way but it needs to be accompanied by some form of exercise, especially cardio training. Keeping in mind the busy schedule for all the women out there, we have included the cardio workouts for the weight loss that can be performed within the comfort of your home without the need to necessarily going to the gym.

The following 5 exercises will profoundly suit your use to get rid of the obstinate fat which you are striving hard to get rid of. Get along with the article to start your training at the earliest.



1. Elliptical Cycle/Cross Trainer Workout

Working out on an elliptical cycle helps you burn calories and make your heart, muscles strong. It improves the flow of blood and oxygen in the body which will provide you with less stress, a good immune system, and a good amount of sleep.

Based on the intensity of your activity, you can shed off 600 calories per hour. Therefore, making it the best key to losing weight.

So, leaving aside all the cardio equipment, you can simply buy an elliptical cross trainer to have a great aerobic workout.

An elliptical trainer with an exercise cycle also called the elliptical cycle is that one piece of equipment I also have at my home for cardio activity. It also puts minimal stress on joints in comparison to a treadmill.

Begin with a 10 -15 minutes workout session. Gradually add minutes as you progress. First, pedal at minimum intensity for 2 minutes, then move forward to medium intensity and pedal for 2-3 minutes.

Then, again medium for 2 minutes and high for 5 minutes. Continue doing so alternatively as per your strength and finish it off at low intensity for 2-3 minutes.

As you build up your flexibility, try to get this done for a long time to see the effects in a short time.

2. Burpees

Burpee is a form of cardio exercise that helps to reduce your weight, increase your heartbeat rate, and gain muscles. Specifically, they target your arms and shoulders but the movement provides a full-body exercise.

It is best for warming up your body as it employs numerous muscle groups at once, increasing the body temperature. By performing burpees, all your muscles are ready to work.

Each set of your burpees should contain 10- 15 repetitions. Then take a rest for at least 30 seconds to 1 minute after every set. Perform a minimum of 3 sets.

First, place yourself in a standing position with feet shoulder-width apart and arms need to be placed at sides. Drop your body in a low squat position on the floor mat.

Followed by kicking the feet back and landing in a pushup position. Jump your feet forward and then stand again in your first position. This will complete one total burpee. To make it harder, you can choose to complete one push-up while in the plank position.

3. Jumping Jacks

This workout benefits the whole body and can be performed easily well within your home. The heart, lungs, and muscles work concurrently while acting on the exercise.

It particularly works your glutes, quadriceps, and hip flexors. The advantages of this activity are directed to help women run faster and jump higher along with weight loss. By performing jumping jacks you can get more agile and have the best of health.

As you initiate jumping jacks, keep it short and slow. As you gain more fitness, you can enhance your repetitions.

Stand, keep your arms straight by the side of your body and your limbs straight. Jump upwards, spread your feet beyond hip-width apart and also take up your hands (almost touching) while doing so.

Hop again, bring down your hands by the side, and get back to your initial position. 2 sets containing 10 repetitions are good to go.

4. Skipping Rope

Skipping ropes if practised regularly will help you burn calories, get stronger bones, low risk of injury, and have a great heart. It is one of the best cardio exercises as it can burn around 200-300 calories in just 15 minutes.

As said by the celebrated trainer Jillian Michaels, “It burns more calories than any steady-state cardio — from rowing or jogging to cycling and swimming,”.

It also works best on coordination as you become more pro at it, for you can quickly swing your rope twice within a single jump.

The rope which you choose must reach your shoulder from the floor if folded in half. Get hold of the handles of the rope in each hand. Extend your forearms a minimum of a foot away from your body at a 45-degree angle.

Then, step on the rope as the middle of the rope should touch the back of your feet and it must hang behind you. Followed by swinging the rope by using your hands and wrists above your head.

Jump a bit as the rope passes underneath the foot. Repeat it for a minimum of 15 minutes each day to burn calories as fast as possible.

5. Jogging/Running

Running is believed to increase the heart rate to a great level making them highly recommendable for warm-up. Most prominently treadmill exercises are best known for losing weight.

It helps you to lose your stubborn fat more quickly than any other aerobic exercise. Like most cardio exercises, this also works on major muscle groups to provide a whole body workout.

If you have a treadmill at home, several exercises can be performed with the help of a treadmill. Some of them are sprint intervals, sidestepping workouts, walking the hills or running the flats, calorie-blasting pyramid workouts, and many more.

To receive your results in a short time, prefer to combine treadmill exercises with freehand ones. Get hold of a treadmill of your choice and start running from today.

Conclusion

No matter how busy you are, it is important to add an exercise schedule to your routine if you want to live a happy and healthy life.

Women tend to lose their bone strength after a certain age. Do not wait till that, start early so that you are at the top of your health at any age.

Exercising should be treated equally as important as any other important job to stay fit throughout your life.