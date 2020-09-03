Are You Brave Enough To Try These Sports Yourself?

By

Some sports – they’re incredibly safe. The worst thing that can happen to you when golfing for instance is a golfer’s elbow which is basically just a mild strain. Others present greater challenges and more terrifying dangers to your health. You might be interested in exploring some of the possibilities yourself so let’s take a look at some of the sports that certainly put your life on the line.

Pexels Source CCO License

Skydiving

You might think that skydiving is dangerous and it can be. However, usually, this will only be the case if you approach it the wrong way. First, you should never skydive solo without training. The most you can do without advanced training is tandem skydiving. This is where you’ll be strapped to another person controlling the jump and it’s still a great deal of fun. The reason why skydiving is not as dangerous as it perhaps seems is that there are so many different safety protocols in place. For instance, there’s not one parachute, there’s two and a parachute can safely hold more than one person. You’ll just fall a little faster. If skydiving goes wrong, it’s usually because of a serious malfunction rather than human error. It has a significantly low fatality rate compared to other sports.

The worse brother of skydiving is base jumping and that’s a whole different story. You’re still parachuting but rather than being thousands of feet in the air you’re a few hundred. This makes everything a lot more dangerous and terrifying. It’s considered to be one of the most dangerous sports in the world.

Snowboarding

Snowboarding is another sport where there are definite dangers that you need to be aware of. For instance, whenever you are engaging in snow activities you need to think about the possibility of avalanches and breaking ice. It’s why you always need to check for warnings before you go out on the snow. You can also get seriously injured. The first step to avoid this is to make sure that you’re buying a solid board. Not all snowboards are equal but there are some solid choices on the market like the ones made by Kemper as well as similar companies.

Horse Riding

It might seem like a gentle activity and while it’s often favored by young girls, it can be quite dangerous. Horse riding is filled with challenges and one of the biggest dangers is that you could fall off the horse. Falling off a horse can lead to catastrophic injuries. That’s why you need to learn how to fall the right way which is why you should never get on a horse by yourself. You should always have someone around to help.

Are you ready to try these sports for yourself? If so, then it’s important that you do follow all the right safety procedures and make sure that you are not racing off on your own. You need to find the best instructor to teach you the basics and guarantee that you don’t put yourself in danger by biting off more than you can chew.

