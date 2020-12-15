ACC And Big South Conference Choose Chad Price and MAKO Medical to Provide COVID-19 Testing Services for Professional and Collegiate Athletes

By

The Athletic Coast Conference (ACC) and Big South Conference have chosen MAKO Medical to provide testing services for its athletes. As COVID-19 continues to ravage through different parts of the country, testing has become the primary way to give people the means to continue on with their lives.

When team sports have been so important to both the players and the community, MAKO Medical has the trust of multiple states to take on this monumental task. The company was chosen for its accurate and fast results, proving time and time again that it has the resources and ability to process testing in record time.

Precarious Times

From officials to parents, there are a lot of individuals involved in college and professional sports. Without reliable data, teams are left to operate in a vacuum, constantly second-guessing whether they’re making the best decisions for their health. Those on the perimeter worry for the athlete’s safety and for the well-being of the wider community and local healthcare professionals.

There has been a lot of debate about sports during the pandemic and whether they can be safely played without becoming superspreader events. The ACC and Big South Conference understand just how critical its services are to both players and spectators, which is why the committees have taken every precaution in order to get people back out on the field.

MAKO Medical

MAKO Medical has played a large role in testing services since COVID-19 — virtually since the disease became a national concern. Testing gives people the information they need to make smarter decisions about both individual and public health, and it’s proven to be a central component of businesses and organizations getting back to work. It’s been key to carving out a bubble for players, allowing only those who are uninfected to head out onto the field or court.

Chad Price, CEO of MAKO Medical, is proud to have been chosen by both conferences as the official testing providers for student-athletes and staff. The services provided by his company gives everyone involved the confidence to interact with one another.

While social distancing is paramount to containing the virus and halting its spread, the ACC and Big South Conference has found a partner that can help its athletes safely continue playing the sports they love. MAKO Medical is ready to take on the challenge of keeping everyone informed in record time.

Turnaround Times

Since the beginning of COVID-19, MAKO Medical has managed to process more than 2 million tests. This is in part thanks to its advanced lab facilities but mainly because the company’s staff is competent and versatile enough to handle the pressure. Many of its employees are former service members. Their fast-paced background has made them instrumental in handling an unexpected crisis such as coronavirus.

Josh Arant, COO of MAKO Medical, has said that it’s the turnaround times offered by MAKO Medical that have managed to set the company apart. 98% of all testing results were provided in less than two days. It’s part of the reason why MAKO Medical has also partnered with North Carolina Courage and North Carolina Football Club for testing.

In August, the company announced it had received a 100% score from the College of American Pathologists (CAP) proficiency testing. This honor was given after independently verifying the accuracy of MAKO’s lab results. The company provides people with the peace of mind they need to get back on the field.

Initial Response

There’s no doubt that MAKO Medical was severely impacted by the pandemic. In the very beginning, the company was forced to reduce its usual lab testing services by 40%. However, Chad Price saw an immense opportunity to use the company’s assets to help combat this new threat. Since then, the company has provided testing services for hospitals, public health departments, physicians, businesses, and schools.

MAKO Medical has also looked for ways to improve telehealth services. For all those who were impacted by COVID, millions still needed routine or specialty care for a variety of other conditions and illnesses. Price looked for simple platforms that could be easily accessed by doctors and patients without the hassle. These efforts are all a part of a larger plan to disrupt the healthcare industry and ultimately force the system to confront and solve its inefficiencies.

About Chad Price and MAKO Medical

MAKO Medical was designed as an answer to a serious problem in the healthcare industry. Chad Price recognized that the overall waste that was built into the system was detrimental to patients. From time to money, there was a lot of work being done that ultimately didn’t improve patient outcomes. It’s why he set out to create a different kind of service.

Since its creation, MAKO Medical has received numerous awards and honors for its commitment to the community, particularly in the lives of former service members. It supports hundreds of charities and nonprofits across the nation. The leaders of MAKO Medical have devoted whole divisions to veterans, supporting those who have supported the public so faithfully. Chad Price’s Mako Medical was also chosen as one of America’s Best Startup Employers, an honor given to just 500 companies by Forbes Magazine.

