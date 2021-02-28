A Guideline to Jumpstart a Successful Healthy Lifestyle Journey

By

Summer is coming soon which means people will be flocking to the beaches and heading outdoors. If this means that you’re looking to get into a fit shape, or if you had already planned to anyways, you’re going to be looking at trying to jumpstart your healthy lifestyle journey regardless of the season, and that’s good because it can be a long but fun journey.

Deciding on becoming more fit and active is a great conscious effort to improve your health and your happiness. The connection between body and mind is strong, so putting in the work earlier rather than later will result in goals being met much quicker. If you’re looking to jumpstart that journey but need some tips on how to do it, here are things to consider.

Writing Down Your Goals

One of the best initial steps to take is to purchase a fitness journal and start writing down your goals from day one. You don’t need to have everything figured out just yet, but it helps to have some goals in mind that will allow you to figure out your plan from the start. A fitness journal also doubles a progress tracker. Weights lifted, PRs bested, miles run, your diet journal and anything else you want to record should go in this book. When you can track your goals, you’ll be more psychologically inclined to accomplish them. It’s a small trick, but something that you will keep with you on your fitness journey for a long time.

Picking the Right Supplements

Some people swear by supplements, others don’t, but it never hurts to include some in your fitness routine and diet to help aid in nutritional needs. Looking at the research on yk11, you can see that there are some supplements out there that aren’t common knowledge. SARMs are one example, but if you’re looking for more common ones, then you can’t go wrong with amino acids, vitamins, whey/casein protein, creatine, collagen, iron, etc. There are too many supplements to name, so it comes down to your goals. If you want to build muscle, increase endurance, or just promote a more healthy body, you’ll find the right ones.

Developing Self-Restraint

The mental aspect of exercise is almost a third of the battle, along with the physical output and your diet. It can be hard at first to restrain from eating too much, indulging in bad foods, or slipping into bad lifestyle habits, but you need to develop self-control if you want to achieve your goals. It’s not that you can’t enjoy a cheat day every once in a while, or go out for drinks with friends, but know your limits to keep yourself balanced and in check, so you can still achieve your fitness journey goals and have an active social life.

Finding a Workout Partner

You may also want to look into finding a good workout partner. This is another thing that is rather subjective as some people like to zone out to their music and workout alone, but having a partner could be a great way to stay motivated, motivate each other, and compare goals and knowledge. Having a workout partner makes it much more fun as well, and if you’re shy or nervous about the gym, it can add some confidence. The goal of a fitness journey is for yourself primarily, but it doesn’t hurt to have someone to share it with.

Deciding on the Right Routine

You might be looking to get stronger, which would mean focusing on compound lifts or push/pull to help get stronger. You may even be into Olympic lifting, or maybe you’re trying to increase cardiovascular function, the point is that there are plenty of routines to choose from, and they all depend on your goals. It’s good to mix up workouts and routines to give yourself some variety from time to time too. Choosing the right routine for your goals will allow you to figure out what you do and don’t like about it and modify it as you see fit. Don’t be afraid to branch out after you get the hang of a routine to make it more suitable for you.

Jumpstarting your health journey can be an exciting time as you are making a commitment to bettering your health, mentally and physically. Choosing to commit to a health journey is an investment in yourself, so use these tips to jump-start it quickly and effectively.

