Many people grow marijuana seeds for recreational and medical purposes, and some use it before exercising. The question is, does weed affect your workouts?

Due to the lack of clinical trials, there aren’t many scientific findings on marijuana and exercise. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) classifies cannabis as a Schedule I controlled substance, and researchers require its approval to study the herb.

There are studies showing marijuana may boost sports performance, while some suggest the likelihood of adverse side effects. Let’s explore the topic to help you safely incorporate cannabis into your exercise regimen.

Cannabis and Physical Performance

Does weed affect gym performance? There’s evidence that the two active cannabis compounds, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), have medicinal properties and may help physical activities.

There are also many anecdotes claiming positive effects. We need more specialized human studies to provide further evidence on the subject.

Always consult your doctor before embarking on a workout regimen. Since individuals react differently to marijuana, seek approval if you plan to use the herb when you exercise.

Besides smoking cannabis, you may use it in different forms:

Edibles, such as CBD or THC gummies

Topicals, including oils and creams

If you plan to grow your supply, it’s vital to control cannabis temp and humidity.

6 Effects of Weed on Exercise

Before consuming cannabis to enhance your physical performance, be aware of the potential effects to help you make an informed decision.

The following factors may provide insights into the question, “Does smoking weed affect workout performance?” It’s best to consider the pros and the cons to decide if the benefits outweigh the risks.

1. Induces a Runner’s High

Research shows that exercise alters cannabinoid receptors causing the runner’s high you experience at a certain point of your workout. As marijuana has a similar effect on the endocannabinoid system, it could offer the same blissful sensations.

The pleasurable feeling may motivate people to continue exercising. While this is a positive outcome, turning your regimen into addiction is possible. Moderate consumption of the herb can mitigate this risk.

2. Aids Injury Recovery

Intense exercise stresses the body, triggering cytokines that cause inflamed muscles, resulting in soreness. An In Vivo study shows that a combination of CBD, CBG, and THC offers an anti-inflammatory effect.

Does weed kill muscle? The findings suggest that it doesn’t. CBD lowers inflammation, reducing the likelihood of sore muscles. THC may also provide pain relief, helping boost recovery, which is ideal for people who want to avoid medication.

If you don’t enjoy smoking marijuana, it’s possible to benefit from its anti-inflammatory properties by using topical products. CBD oil is an excellent option.

3. Enhances Mental Sharpness

Cannabis may improve your performance by enhancing your mental acuity. A study involving aging mice shows that low doses of THC may restore cognitive function.

It’s critical to note that marijuana’s effects on the brain are subject to the following:

Usage frequency

Consumption amount

Strain and potency

Mode of use

Consumer age

4. Improves Sleep

Does smoking weed affect stamina? Yes, it can help you maintain and improve your energy. Rest is a vital component for recovering after strenuous exercise. Frequent inability to get quality sleep can cause fatigue and affect future performance.

Consuming marijuana may help you relax and fall into a deep slumber. Avoid high doses as you could experience some side effects.

5. Increases Risk of Lung Issues

While marijuana can help with exercise, how you ingest it matters. Inhaling weed, especially when mixed with tobacco, may cause respiratory problems because the smoke can irritate and inflame the lungs and bronchial tubes.

Does weed affect workout performance? Healthy lungs are vital to optimal physical activity, which explains why top athletes avoid cigarettes. While there isn’t strong evidence that links smoking cannabis to pulmonary disease, it’s best to be aware of the risk and consider other forms.

6. Raises Risk of Heart Attack

A possible side effect of using cannabis is tachycardia, which causes your heart rate to exceed 100 beats per minute. It isn’t a serious concern and can result from stress or strenuous activity. However, if it remains this high for an extended period, it can potentially cause stroke, heart failure, or sudden cardiac death.

It’s essential to take note of this factor as combining physical exertion with marijuana use may exacerbate the risk.

If you have a history of heart problems, consult your doctor before starting any physical program. It’s also advisable to avoid using weed before your workout.

Should You Mix Cannabis and Exercise?

Weed affects your workout in several positive ways, including:

Induces a runner’s high

Aids injury recovery

Enhances mental sharpness

Improves sleep

It’s essential to note the potential risks of using marijuana in conjunction with physical activity. While many of the claims are from limited research, evaluating and weighing them before adopting the practice is advisable.

Moderation is the answer. Just as you shouldn’t over-exercise, it’s best to use cannabis in low doses to minimize possible side effects.

