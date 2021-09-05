5 Tips for Avoiding Sports Injuries

By

Playing sports always involves some risk of injury. If you’re an athlete of any kind, whether amateur or professional, it’s important to take various steps to protect yourself.

The specific ways in which you can minimize the chances of being injured when playing sports can vary from one sport to another. In general, though, the following tips always apply:

Use the Right Equipment

I may go without saying for most, but because this is an important point, it deserves to be included on this list.

Don’t make the mistake of playing a sport without the proper protective gear. Every time you participate in a sport, pretend you’re in a professional match or event. The pros don’t put themselves in harm’s way by playing or performing without wearing helmets, pads, and any other protective items associated with their sports. You shouldn’t either.

Don’t Show Off

Participating in a sport naturally involves a degree of competition. However, it’s important to know that there are healthy ways to be competitive that don’t involve increasing one’s chances of being injured.

For example, you may sometimes feel the urge to push your limits by attempting a feat for which you’re not prepared. Maybe you want to show you have what it takes to “play with the big boys” by attempting to tackle someone much larger than you during a football match.

Don’t do this! It’s understandable if you are tempted to show off, but giving into the impulse to do so is a surefire way to hurt yourself.

Hydrate

The importance of proper hydration when involved in any strenuous physical activity can’t be overstated. Research indicates that a large number of sports injuries are the result of overexertion. One way you can avoid such injuries is to hydrate properly.

This topic actually brings us to our next tip:

Give it a Rest

There are various reasons athletes try to stay out on the field when they need rest. Sometimes, they’re embarrassed about admitting that they need to take breaks. In other instances, they may be so caught up in the heat of competition that they forget to monitor their own bodies for signs that they need to cool off.

Pay close attention to how you feel when playing sports. Take rests whenever you feel like you need to. Keep in mind, resting properly will also improve your performance, allowing you to compete at a higher level than you otherwise could.

Warm Up

Most sports medicine specialists will highly recommend that athletes warm up before beginning to participate in an intense game or event. Quite simply, the average human body isn’t prepared to immediately jump into major physical activity. You need to get your body ready for a game or match by stretching and performing some basic low-intensity cardio (such as jumping rope or jogging) first.

It’s also important to not let aggression get the better of you. Unfortunately, sometimes highly competitive players allow their anger to take control of them. They may cause injury to others when this happens. Hopefully, that will never happen to you. You might have legal options if it does. While these tips will help you prevent injury, if you are ever injured because someone else was negligent or aggressive, consider speaking with a personal injury attorney. You may be eligible for compensation.