5 Low-Impact Exercises and Activities for Your Workout

When we think about exercising, we usually picture lifting weights, taking a fitness class, or going for a run. But sometimes our bodies need a break from intense workouts, or perhaps we’ve experienced an injury that won’t allow us to push ourselves as hard as we usually do.

Low-impact exercises are still extremely beneficial for the body, particularly our joints, and can easily compose a great workout. You won’t even notice you’re exercising because you’ll be too busy having fun to notice.

Here are five low-impact activities you can pursue to get your workout in.

Paddle boarding

Paddling on a board is a great low-impact workout that calls on more muscles than you might think. When you use SUP boards, you work your core, arms, and legs at the same time. You’ll also have to concentrate on maintaining your balance while standing on and steering the board.

This also does wonders for your mind. Meditation while floating across the open water minimizes the sensation of working out. Some people have the ability to do yoga on their SUP board, which is another method of burning calories while providing a little extra mental clarity.

Kayaking

Another water activity that isn’t overly strenuous but entails a great upper-body workout is kayaking. This is great exercise, especially if you have a lower-body ailment such as a knee or ankle injury. You’ll improve overall flexibility in your arms, chest, and shoulders due to the repetitive circular motions. Kayaking doesn’t force you to rush. You can take it at your own pace and give yourself a break to enjoy the view whenever you feel like it.

Yoga

Exercise also involves improving your flexibility. Yoga usually is regarded as intended only for meditation and stretching. Although these are undeniably benefits, you’d be surprised how much of a workout you can get in a single flow. The slow movements isolate your muscles. Once you achieve a particular yoga position, you might hold it for several breaths, which compels your muscles to hold your body weight.

Several different types of yoga serve specific body and mental needs. Hatha Yoga is the most popular and the one you’ll find most often at the gym. If you want to do your own flow, take a look online to find video tutorials for the various types, such as Bikram, Ashtanga, or Vinyasa Yoga.

Walking

We’ve all heard about the importance of taking 10,000 steps a day, which is about five miles. However, we usually don’t give enough credit to the benefits of walking. It’s a low-impact cardio that helps you sleep better, relieves stress, stabilizes your glucose levels, improves your blood pressure, reduces the risk of a heart attack, and so much more.

If you think taking a walk doesn’t seem like a big deal, try to give your legs and heart a little more credit while you’re striding those five miles throughout the day.

Swimming

Swimming as a workout is by far one of the lowest impact activities you can do. Because the water buoys you up, you won’t actually put any significant pressure on your joints and muscles. If you’re not enthused about swimming laps, try a water aerobics class instead.

Swimming uses multiple body parts, particularly the upper body. Even something as light and simple as water walking in the shallow or the deep end can do wonders for your heart. If you have arthritis, this may be the easiest of all the activities you can do to make sure you’re getting a sufficient workout without adding to your aches and pains.

There are several reasons why someone might need to take it easy on his or her body. The number-one goal is to be kind to yourself, and that includes your body.

Don’t overexert if you don’t have to. Your body will always need rest days to rebuild and recoup, and it’ll appreciate when you provide them.