4 Tips On How You Can Improve The Quality Of Your Sleep

Not getting enough sleep at night can have a negative effect on your body. Sleep deprivation is linked with depression, a weakened immune system, high blood pressure, and an increased risk of developing heart diseases and diabetes mellitus. The National Sleep Foundation recommends an average of 7-9 hours of sleep daily for optimum functioning.

Unfortunately, several lifestyle factors can lead to poor sleep quality. While sleeping pills can provide a temporary fix, these drugs do more harm than good. Here are a few tips that can help you improve your sleep hygiene:

1. Screen Detox

How many times have you found yourself mindlessly scrolling on Instagram when you were supposed to be asleep? Probably too many. The blue light emitted from smartphone screens suppresses the production of the hormone melatonin which is required for restful sleep. Moreover, the nature of the content on your smartphones is designed to constantly stimulate and engage your brain. This can make switching off your brain very difficult, and you might find yourself tossing and turning at night. A screen detox 2 hours before your sleep time is recommended for the best quality sleep.

2. Comfortable Bedding and Mattress

Raise your hands if you remember the story of the princess and the pea. While many of us wouldn’t claim to be as sensitive as the princess in the story, the truth is that comfortable bedding and mattresses can make a huge difference in the quality of your sleep. For couples, a king size mattress can help improve the quality of sleep by providing extra space. For singles, having some more space for yourself wouldn’t hurt either.

3. No Caffeine In the Evening

64% of adults in America consume coffee daily. Coffee has become such an integral part of many people’s routine that some are even willing to prioritize it over personal hygiene. Given this infatuation with all things coffee, the epidemic proportions of insomnia in the United States shouldn’t be surprising. 40% of Americans report that they aren’t able to get adequate sleep at night.

The stimulant found in coffee and other caffeinated drinks can disrupt your natural circadian rhythm. It also affects the duration of deep, restful sleep which contributes to poor sleep quality. Avoid drinking coffee for at least 7 hours before you go to bed.

4. Exercise

Exercise is a great way to improve the quality of your sleep. While the exact mechanism through which exercise improves sleep remains elusive, researchers report an increase in the duration of slow-wave sleep after exercise. Exercise also lowers stress levels and improves mood through the release of endorphins. However, avoid exercising for at least two hours before your bedtime as it can be over-stimulating for your brain.

A good night’s sleep is essential for your physical and mental well-being. Insomnia or insufficient sleep can contribute to a myriad of health problems, so it’s important to ensure that you get good quality sleep. A 7-9 hour average sleep is recommended by the National Sleep Foundation. By using the tips mentioned above, you can significantly improve both the duration and the quality of your sleep.