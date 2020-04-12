Why Golf? 8 Surprising Health Benefits You Should Know

By

Did you know that golfing once a month can lower the risk of death in older adults?

Have you always asked the question, “Why golf?” Not to worry! In this guide, we’ll go over the surprising physical and mental health benefits of golf.

Get a Better Sleep at Night

Physical activity can help increase the time you spend in a deep sleep. Deep sleep is the most restorative sleep phase.

When you fall to sleep, your body has the chance to regenerate cells and repair tissues and muscles. Deep sleep can also boost your immune function and control stress.

You Spend Time Outside

When you play golf on a massive course spanning acres, you end up spending hours outdoors. Being in nature has health benefits for both your body and mind.

Exposure to green areas can ease anxiety and reduce stress. When you are outside, your body soaks up vitamin D.

Vitamin D promotes bone growth and helps reduce the risk of heart disease and depression.

Spend TimeWithFriends

Golf is a sociable sport. You can look forward to catching up with friends and family on the course. You can also meet new people and connect with your community.

Golf isn’t as competitive as basketball and soccer, and there’s downtime to interact with others.

Burn Calories as You Walk

If you don’t use a golf cart, you’ll end up walking around a few kilometers, depending on the course. Carry your clubs and burn extra calories. Depending on the course, you might end up walking up and down steep hills.

Boost Your Heart Health

Your heart is a muscle, and it becomes more efficient when you exercise. Physical exercise will increase your blood flow and heart rate.

Exercise can also lower the risk of heart disease and reduce the levels of bad cholesterol.

Benefits for the Brain

As your heart rate increases, the blood flow will increase to your brain. Blood flowing to the brain can improve and stimulate nerve cell connections. New connections can help delay illnesses like dementia.

The Risk of Injury Is Low

Golf isn’t as intense as other sports and thus can be less rough on your body. The risk of injury’s low compared to contact sports. With golf, you get your physical activity from pivoting, swinging, and walking.

Release Endorphins

When you go out golfing with friends, you get a chance to socialize and spend time in nature. These two things will help release endorphins.

Endorphins are natural chemicals that enhance your mood leading to relaxation and happiness.

