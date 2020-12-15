What to Look for in an Elite Sunday Golf Bag this Holiday Season

By

It’s the holiday season, and that means it’s time to start focusing, if you haven’t already, on gift shopping. The 2020 gift shopping season is unique in many ways, but there is one area in particular that stands out among the rest- the outdoors.

No matter where you live, outdoor activities are preferred right now from a public health and safety standpoint, so we’re all trying to get out as much as possible. The earlier and more often you can hit the links the better, so you need to think about the best Sunday Golf Bags available on the market right now. For many reading this, golfing season will be back in full swing by February, and that’s just a couple months away.

So if you’re shopping for the golfer in your life, a top notch golf bag should be at the top of your acquisitions to do list. If you’re a golfer yourself, then you came here knowing you need to keep your golf clubs and equipment in mint condition, in a safe and secure place. Your priority is keeping your golf clubs free of physical scratches, moisture, and heat.

Maybe you are traveling for the holidays, and you need to choose the right bag and/or carrying to protect your clubs from damage. There are different types of golf bags available on the market, each of which are designed to suit the varying needs and price points of different consumers. The best golf clubs are tailored to suit the elements for those who could possibly be playing in inclement weather.

The best cases are water-resistant and not susceptible to abrasion. It means you can use it in any environment while making sure your golfing equipment remains safe from scratches and/or unsightly physical dents. Another factor you have to consider when selecting your clubs is the length and depth of the course. From practice at the driving range, to walking a quick nine or playing a full 18, how does your bag fit the bil?

What about golf cart restrictions for length, height and weight?

Paige Spiranac (picture above and in the featured image) is a former golfer turned podcaster and Instagram model. She’s also an “influencer,” whatever that means, and probably no one knows, but the products she hawks on social media are indeed relevant here. She markets to a relevant target audience in regards to golf equipment.

Finally, we had to bring up Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and his legendary, one of a kind golf bag. Obviously, none of us will store our clubs in something like that, but it is so cool that we just had to mention it nonetheless.

Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines