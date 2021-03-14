What Pros Know About Pitching with a Sand Wedge

By

If you want to be a better golfer, one of the best things you can do is to watch how professional golfers do it. Also, having the right wedges is a key success element if you want to become a pro golfer. Although there are a lot of misconceptions about the type and number of wedges to have in your golf bag, you just need the right golf equipment and information.

Now, if you are like many new golfers, navigating the various traps or bunkers is probably a challenge for you. Simply put, bunkers are known as traps, and often require precision as well as the right wedge when hitting the ball. This is where sand wedges come in.

In this piece, we shall look at a few things a pro can tell you about pitching with a sand wedge.

1. Sand Wedges Are Ideal for Sand and Grass Bunkers

Sand wedges have a lot of bounce as well as plenty of spins. In fact, that’s what makes them perfect for coming out of the sand or grass bunker. The bounce on the club helps you to get through the while propelling your golf into the green. Additionally, with a sand wedge, you don’t even need to stop the golf ball close to the spin-thanks to the spin by the sand wedge.

2. It is the Performance of the Sand Wedge that Matters, Not distance Hit

Averagely, any golfer should be able to hit a sand wedge between 80 to 100 yards. Also, you may realize that golfers using a blade-style sand wedge hit lesser yards as compared to ones using sand wedges matching their iron set. However, professionally, wedges and distance shouldn’t be much of an issue.

What matters is their performance during the swing. This means that to get the best experience and performance, you need to pick the best sand wedge. Professional golfers will tell you that the top sand wedge for bunkers is perfectly balanced for the task. This is in terms of the weight, size, set, and overall experience, not forgetting the price. When you have the right wedge, all you need is to perfect your hitting technique.

3. Sand Wedge Doesn’t Have To Be Used Only In Sand Traps

Some golfers might still hold on to the idea that sand wedges are to be used only in the sand but that’s not true. As a matter of fact, professional golfers will also use their sand wedges to play many different types of pitching in the game. They also use them to make full short swings in the green and chips. They have mastered the right swings and adjustments to make.

4. Having Mid-Bounce on Your Sand Wedge Is an Excellent Idea

Normally, sand wedge mid-bounce options are between 10-12 degrees. That range is just enough to get you out of the bunkers. Also, with a mid-bounce, it is easy to take a full swing. Additionally, it is also what makes professional golfers not only get through the turf but also get a clean contact with the golf ball and spin.

5. A Sand Wedge’s Loft should be somewhere around 56-Degrees

Well, even though a 56-degree mark is the considered standard, 54 and 58 degrees can also do an excellent job when handled by a professional golfer. However, 56 degrees usually offers a perfect gap between the approach wedge, the pitching wedge, and the lob wedges. Additionally, a 56-degree sand wedge is popular because of its excellent loft for getting out of most bunkers during golfing.

6. Sand Wedge Are Not Efficient On Firm Compacted Sand or Hard Ground

Even if you may be in the sand or at an appropriate average distance for an approach shot, using a Sand Wedge might not be a good option. As highlighted above, sand wedges have more bounce, which is most helpful on soft or long grass. So striking it on hard ground or firmly compacted sand is not a wise idea. Why? Due to the bounce, you might strike the ball near the middle hence missing the shot due.

7. Use Your Arms and Hands to Hit a High Soft Pitch Shot

Professionally, for you to hit a high soft pitch shot, the swing must be controlled by your arms and hands. Also, the rest of the body should remain firm while making the swing. To get this right, as a golfer, start by setting up your weight on the front leg with the ball positioned on the opposite side of your front foot. That way, the club’s head weight will downswing naturally without stress on your wrists.

8. Always Trust Your Loft

Always trust your club’s loft when using a sand wedge outside of a bunker. You don’t have to adjust the club’s head position to assist the ball rise. When hitting a sand wedge, just take a normal swing while focusing on their finishing end. Also, you may consider first take some partial swings when hitting partial approaches from the fairway. Also, consider adjusting your setup instead of your swing in case you want to hit a shot that is higher than normal.

Even though sand wedges are designed to handle those intimidating sand traps and green bunkers, they are still excellent for closer approach shots. You just need to understand when and how to use them and your game will definitely get to another level. Otherwise, the above few tips from the pros should guide you.

