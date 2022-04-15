Top 10 Best Selling Disc Golf Products Offered by Disc Store

By

Are you a die-hard fan of Disc Golf and looking for premium Disc Golf products? We have curated a list of top bestselling Disc Golf products offered by Disc Store to help you get the best deal. Disc Store is one of the top-selling stores that offers Disc Golf and Ultimate Frisbee products from popular brands such as Growthesport, Discraft, Dynamic Discs, and Innova. The store also offers customization of discs and apparel.

While playing a Disc Golf game, a Disc Golfer needs various apparel such as t-shirts, track pants, sweatshirts, hats, face masks, and many more, along with Disc Golf discs and a basket. In addition, a Disc Golf backpack is a must for carrying all the player’s discs and belongings to the field.

The list does not end here, as a Disc Golfer has to keep moving their Disc Golf bags around the field while playing the game. But, carrying a backpack on your shoulders for a long time can cause shoulder and back pain. So, to avoid such a situation, there are Zuca carts which come in two types: First is the all-terrain cart on which you can keep your Disc Golf bag and move it along the Disc Golf course as you play. The second type of Zuca cart is a Disc Golf Backpack cart in which you do not need to get an extra Disc Golf backpack as it already comes with storage space to keep your discs and other belongings.

So, to help you choose the best Disc Golf products from top brands, we filtered the best products in every category.

Best Selling Disc Golf Baskets In 2022

While looking for a Disc Golf Basket, you should look for a basket with PDGA Championship approval as the association sets the standards for Disc Golf discs and baskets.

GrowtheSport Permanent Disc Golf Basket :

This permanent basket by GrowTheSport is PDGA Championship approved. The basket is 100% hot-dipped galvanized and made from stainless steel; it can withstand harsh weather conditions for years. Looking at the design of the basket, it has 30 chains in 3 levels and a locking collar for secure assembling. This basket is compatible with both Disc Golf courses and your backyard. So, this basket is a great value for the money as it is both durable and affordable.

2. GrowTheSport 27 Chain Disc Golf Basket:

Another Disc Golf basket by GrowTheSport is a great addition to your backyard and/or Disc Golf course. It is also PDGA Championship level approved. The basket comes with pre-attached chains and a knob bolt for tool-free and easy setup. Additionally, it comes with 4 metal stakes for optional added safety required in a rough field or during a windy day.

PDGA-Approved Disc Golf Discs

Discs are a major piece of equipment you need to play the sport. There are different categories of Disc Golf Discs, such as putters, mid-range, fairway, and distance drivers. And they are distinguished on the basis of their purpose and dimensions.

Custom Disc Golf Midrange Driver – Discraft ESP Buzzz: The midrange driver from Discraft is a popular choice for the game. The best part about this particular disc is that it is customizable. So, you can add a personalized touch to the disc by adding the design of your choice. The design is printed using high-ultra violet laser light, which provides durability to the design. Thus, you can add a fun element to the game with this customized disc. You can also gift it to a Disc Golf lover. Innova Halo Star Wraith Garrett Gurthie Tour Series : This specially designed Disc Golf tour series Disc by Garret Gurthie has high-speed stability, glide, and accuracy. This is an excellent downwind driver that performs well on a windy day, too.

Best Quality Disc Golf Zuca Cart:

A Zuca cart is specially designed to transport your belongings with ease and provide relief from shoulder and back pain. You can carry your luggage on the aluminum frame, supported by wheels. This cart holds the discs and other things you may need for the Disc Golf game as you have to take your bag along with you throughout the game as most of the Disc Golf fields cover a vast area, and it is not easy to keep getting back to your bag again and again. So, with a Zuca cart, you can carry your belongings comfortably.

Zuca Transit Cart : This Zuca cart comes with an integrated water-resistant, removable, hand-washable bag that can hold up to 25 Disc Golf discs and other belongings as it has additional storage space underneath. The best feature of this cart is that the top of the frame opens up for easy access to the top compartment to avoid any mess. Additionally, you can also use this transit cart as a movable seat to hold up to 300 lbs. weight.

This cart can withstand snow, sand, or any other rough terrain because of its tubeless foam tires. Therefore, this cart is a perfect addition for any Disc Golfer for convenient mobility of their belongings on the field.

Zuca Compact Disc Golf Cart : This Zuca Disc Golf cart is specially designed to carry a smaller set of discs as its compact size and can carry up to 15 discs. The cart comes with an adjustable inner top shelf, a built-in Disc Holder flap, and elasticized side pockets to keep your belongings.

A Disc Golfer needs to be prepared for any emergencies in the field; therefore, a first-aid box is a must for you. One needs water, electrolytes, towels, and many other essential items. But, since our discs cover most of our space, we are left with no room for other essential items. So, in such a case, we need a Disc Golf backpack to carry our discs and other necessary items in a single bag.

Disc Store Disc Golf Tournament Backpack Bag : This specially designed water-resistant backpack can store up to 30 discs. Moreover, the bag has three putter pouches, two large zippered side pockets, two side water bottle pockets, removable disc drivers, and other small compartments. So, now you can carry all your valuables securely in a single backpack. Dynamic Discs Commander Backpack Bag : Extremely lightweight but durable, this backpack is one of the popular choices among Disc Golfers for both casual play and tournaments. It can hold up to 20 discs in the main compartment, and the rest of your gear can be stored in 2 vertical pockets. The bag has 2 bottle holders, space for cell phones and other necessary items.

Disc Golf Apparel and Accessories

Comfortable Disc Golf apparel and accessories are a must for a game so that you can focus completely on the game without any discomfort.

Friction 3.0 Gloves: The gloves provide a firm and consistent grip even when your hands are sweaty, wet from rain, or numb from cold. This Friction 3.0 is an upgraded version with rubberized palm and fingers to provide consistent grip in every condition. This also helps to provide a better spin to the discs, which further improves the throw. Dry Fit Disc Golf Performance Tournament Shorts : Since the game is played in open fields, a Disc Golfer faces different weather conditions and requires flexibility. Therefore, one needs breathable and comfortable clothes. These dry-fit shorts are lightweight, stretchable, and breathable. In addition, the smooth and durable fabric can withstand all types of courses, including wooden courses.

So, look for the above -mentioned Disc Golf Products, which are a popular choice because of their premium quality and affordable prices.