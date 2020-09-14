Tips For Golfing In The Cold

By

Some people just play golf for two or three months out of the year.

If you’re reading this, that means you’re not one of those people.

You’re the type of golfer who is on the course the day they’re open in the spring until the day they close in the fall. And you only leave after the owner literally drags you away.

That’s how dedicated you are to the lovely game that is golf.

Unfortunately, this type of dedication will come some cold days on the course.

Is it ideal? No. But you’re tough, and a little chill isn’t going to stop you from heading out to the tee.

That doesn’t mean you have to be miserable, though.

Here are some things you can do to make your next brisk round of golf a little more enjoyable.

Wear Proper Clothing

When you think of a golfer, you’re probably picturing shorts and a polo.

That attire isn’t going to cut it once the temperature starters to drop.

So wear pants, a long shirt and bring layers if necessary.

It might be worth purchasing golf-specific winter clothing.

That way, you know you will be able to swing freely without restriction. The material is also designed to be more breathable and to wick away sweat.

Options are:

Golfing pants

Quarter-zip

Light sweatshirt

Hat

Gloves (take them off before you swing if necessary)

Neck gator

Rain jacket

Invest In A Golf Cart Heater

It is highly, HIGHLY, recommended to get a golf cart heater.

This can make a big difference, as you can use a heaters for golf cart to keep your hands warm, which will have a huge positive impact on your swing.

It will also make you feel more comfortable as you drive to your next shot or wait for your buddy to tee off.

If you’re thinking about investing in one, check out this article.



They rank and review some of the best golf cart heaters available in 2020 to help you start your search.

Warm-Up Properly

It’s important to warm-up before playing golf any time of year, but more so as it gets colder out.

Playing with cold muscles can increase your chance of getting hurt, especially on those tee shots where you will be unleashing your swing.

And if you have an injury, you won’t be able to go golfing.

Absolutely horrible. I know.

One way to help prevent injury is to warm up properly.

Some ways you can do this are:

Go for a quick walk or jog

Do some easy practice swings

Arm circles (go small to big circles, forward then reverse)

Torso twists

Bodyweight squats and lunges

Start Around 2 pm

Plan your tee time so you will be playing during the warmest part of the day.

Doing so may make your outing a bit more bearable, even if it is only a few degree difference.

The hottest time of the day is usually around 3 pm, so try to book your tee time between 2 to 2:30 pm to play during peak heat.

Unfortunately, this may prevent you from sneaking in a quick nine holes after work.

Tough It Out

The above will hopefully help make your next round of golf in the cold more bearable, but it will still be a grind.

So be prepared to gut out a few holes, knowing you’ll be a little cold.

A little mental toughness can go a long way, and your love of the game will make it all worth it.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines