Portugal Masters Absent from DP World Tour Schedule in 2023

In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated Portugal Masters has been dropped from the DP World Tour schedule for 2023. This news comes as a disappointment for golf enthusiasts who have eagerly awaited this prestigious event held at the picturesque Dom Pedro Victoria course in the Algarve every year since its establishment in 2007.

With a prize pool of $2 million, the Portugal Masters has attracted some of the top golfers from around the world, producing memorable moments and crowning deserving champions. Past winners of this esteemed tournament include the likes of Jordan Smith, who claimed victory in 2022, Pádraig Harrington in 2016, Shane Lowry in 2012, and Lee Westwood in 2009.

The Algarve region, where the Dom Pedro Victoria course is situated, boasts an impressive array of golfing destinations. With a total of 39 golf courses already established and a 40th course, Ombria, set to open in the upcoming autumn of 2023, it is puzzling to witness the absence of Portuguese venues on the 2023 tour schedule. Many of these courses are of championship standard, offering stunning landscapes and challenging layouts that have garnered acclaim from both professional golfers and enthusiasts alike.

In an attempt to shed light on this unexpected omission, we reached out to both the Dom Pedro Group, organizers of the Portugal Masters, and the DP World Tour, but have yet to receive any comments regarding the future of this esteemed tournament. It remains unclear whether the Portugal Masters will make a comeback in the following years, leaving fans with a sense of anticipation and uncertainty.

It would be a great shame if Portugal were to be completely excluded from the DP World Tour rotation, especially considering the abundance of wonderful golf courses available in the country. Looking ahead, there are several potential destinations that could be considered for future editions of the tournament. Monte Rei, known for its exquisite layout and breathtaking views, The Old Course with its rich golfing heritage, and the eagerly awaited Ombria, set to open its doors in autumn 2023, all present themselves as viable options for hosting the Portugal Masters in 2024 and beyond.

Golf enthusiasts around the world eagerly await further updates on the future of the Portugal Masters. The omission of such a prestigious event from the DP World Tour schedule leaves a void that is difficult to fill. Let us hope that the organizers and tour officials recognize the allure and potential of Portuguese golf courses and that the Portugal Masters will soon make a triumphant return, capturing the hearts of fans and showcasing the beauty of golf in the Algarve once again.

