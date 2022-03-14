Night Golf Swing 

By

Let’s light up the night sky on this Friday, April 22nd at our Night Golf upcoming event. Would you like to play golf in an exciting and new way? Play at night to beat the heat!

All ability levels of golfers can enjoy Night Golf and it is a lot of fun. Just imagine being able to hit a golf ball that is illuminated down the golf course driving range that features LED lights with hoops and targets. That sounds cool, doesn’t it? Outfit your night golf game with reusable night golf supplies. This is also an excellent way to improve your golf game but without any pressure. Here are five tips to help improve your golf swing:

Keep your golf swing on line: Your goal is for the club face to stay open and pointed in the direction of your target. Visualize a line going from the golf ball over to your target and then swing the face of the club on this line.

It is very useful to visualize your swing and the ball’s trajectory in the process. If the ball is kept slightly over center, that makes it easier for you to hit the ball using a square clubface.

Use your fingers to grip the club: Inexperienced golfers tend to grip their clubs using their palms. This results in slices and hooks caused by over-control. However, the heat of the summer on the golf course may cause your club to occasionally slip through your sweaty hands. Allow the grip of the club to rest in the area where your palms and fingers connect. Relax your grip and stay focused on the path of your swing rather than your grip.

Casa de Campo Night Golf

Remain committed: Next to your grip, the biggest problem with the golfer’s swing is failing to follow through. Here is the best golf that I have heard: “keep your chin up and your head down.” On impact, the club should release fully while your head is kept behind the golf ball. Your head should rise along with your right shoulder naturally. A balanced and smooth follow-through is created by this motion.

Balanced Approach: Balance should be at the top of your list in many ways. However, it extends well beyond simply your posture. You do need to keep your shoulders over your knees as you prepare to swing. It is also important to use a balanced swing when approaching the ball. Otherwise, your hit is going to lack a smooth, consistent delivery. In golf, it is noteworthy that your balance extends as well to your mental state by having a focused and positive mind.