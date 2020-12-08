How to Choose a Driver for a Beginner

By

Playing golf has numerous benefits, which include the maintenance of your physical fitness as well as your mental well-being. However, to get better at playing the game, you need to use the right club type to suit your purpose. For instance, if you want to get the ball as far as possible towards the green, then you need to use a driver. This article tackles some of the ways on how you will be able to choose the best driver suitable for beginners in golf.

Head Adjustability

More often than not, the head of a golf driver is adjustable and even customized by manufacturers depending on your preference. The sports experts behind Hack Golf suggest that you go for a driver with a big head because the bigger the head, the better your driver is. This can be attributed to the fact that with a bigger head, you get a larger sweet spot or the area where you can hit the ball to travel farther. Thus, with better contact, there is a lesser chance for you to generate off-center shots.

Loft and Shaft Considerations

Another thing that you need to consider in choosing a driver that is most suitable for beginners is its loft and shaft. According to the experts, you need to go for a more considerable amount of loft for a better shot. But you should still base this on your swing speed and skill because if you swing considerably fast, then you should go for a driver with less loft. On the other hand, if your goal is to hook the ball, then a greater loft will be better for you.

When it comes to the shaft, you may want to go for a driver with a greater flex. The reason behind this is that this will make it easier for you to hit the ball even if you are still in the process of perfecting your swing strength and speed. As much as possible, go for a longer shaft, too, because this will allow the ball to travel farther as soon as you hit it. Just keep in mind that in doing so, you may lose a bit of your accuracy, which is why you still need to find the perfect balance.

The Material of the Driver

Golf drivers can be made from different materials, and these materials can affect the size of your driver. For instance, if you intend to go for a bigger head, then you need to go for a titanium-head driver. Otherwise, you can also go for steel and wood, which can also have large heads, but not as big as a titanium one.

Like with any other sport, to get better at golf, you need to be equipped with the right gear because if not, playing the game will prove to be more challenging. This means that not only should you familiarize yourself with different types of golf clubs and their purpose, but you also need to be able to acquire the best one for you to use. Rest assured that when you do, it will be easier for you to get better at golf.

