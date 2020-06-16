By

You want to play golf, but you don’t know where to start. What are the pieces of equipment to

purchase? How do you practice swings? What’s the best way to grip a golf club? You’ll know

the answers to these questions (and more) as you continue reading.

Drive Better

Perhaps, one of the reasons you want to get into golf is because you saw a professional golfer get

the coveted “hole in one.”Perfecting a golf stroke or drive is no easy feat, and many beginners

feel discouraged after failing a few practice strikes.

Now, you might be asking yourself, “How to hit a driver for beginners?” You need to

understand the anatomy of an ideal swing to hit a driver correctly.

First, understand the attack angle. This term might sound like something out of a video game, but

it actually refers to the measurement of the clubhead’s alignment at point of impact with the

preferred distance where the ball lands.

Strikes with the clubhead facing skyward will have a positive attack angle. Conversely, drives

with the clubhead facing the ground will have a negative attack angle. So, if you want your ball

to fly further, tilt the clubhead skyward slightly. But, if you want the ball to have a downward

momentum, hit the ball with the clubhead slightly pointing to the ground.

Also, try to widen your stance. Many beginner golfers tend to have their feet together closely.

Standing with a broad stance will help you stay balanced throughout the swing. But, ensure that

you don’t set your feet apart too much. Otherwise, you’re going to lose balance than obtaining it.

Don’t Fill The Bag To The Brim

It might seem that veteran golfers have every golf club imaginable in their bags. But, the reality

is that you only need a few golf clubs, plus some essential items, for each golf game.

Here’s a quick overview of what you’ll need in your golf bag:

Golf balls

Two or three towels

Pencils (for scoring)

Sunscreen

Coins or tee markers

Aside from these items, consider putting a golf club set for beginners. The beginner’s set may

have a driver, sand wedge, fairway wood, putter, and a set of cavity-backed irons. These are the

clubs that should help you practice the sport in different driving or striking scenarios.

Get A Grip

Like any sport, golf requires an ideal form for players to execute quality strikes. By now, you

should know how to balance and hit a driver correctly. But, don’t disregard the importance of

having a good grip.

A correct golf club grip starts by holding the club in front of you and at eye level. Use your right

hand (or the left, if that’s your dominant hand) to start this position. Next, take your other hand

and put your palm on top of the club. Close your fingers, so they wrap around the club

comfortably.

Remember to keep this position in every part of the swing. Note that your hand should rest on

the grip comfortably. Gripping the club too much can result in a loss of balance. Conversely,

gripping too soft will put you at risk of “throwing” the club during the swing.

Swing Efficiently

Unlike other sports, golf is about efficiency in movement. You don’t need incredible strength to

hit the ball and make it land far. Swinging at 100% strength is a habit done by many beginner

golfers, and you should kick this routine before it affects your game negatively.

Instead of swinging like you’re trying to hit a bowling ball, you should only aim and swing at

about 80 to 90% effort. Swinging at this range should still allow you to generate plenty of speed

that results in an efficient drive without losing balance.

Note that you should have a follow-through after hitting the ball. Don’t stop the swing after you

hit the ball. If you do, the ball won’t travel far, so you’ll need to make more swings before

reaching the hole.

Use a clean full release after the impact to square the clubface. Do this technique, and you’ll have

a clean swinging form. Doubting mid-swing is never a good idea. Commit to each swing, and

you’ll gain confidence regardless of the location where the ball lands.

Conclusion

Beginner golfers may encounter several challenges as they start from the bottom. Remember,

practice your drives, swing efficiently, and get a good grip on the driver to help generate fewer

strikes to reach the hole. Finally, don’t forget that practice makes perfect; you can train yourself

at home to perfect your swings and hits.

