Choosing Your First Indoor Golf Simulator

By

Indoor golf is a collective term used to define all golf activities done indoors.

A golf simulator allows golf to be played on a photographically and graphically-simulated golf course or driving range in an indoor setting. Golf simulator cost comparison varies depending on the amount you want to spend.

An indoor golf simulator can analyze and track your swing or determine the ball trajectory after contact between the ball and clubhead. They are flexible and allow you to play several courses from the comfort of your own home.

It helps one to avoid the game becoming stale while playing the same course often. It also gives you the opportunity to courses that are out of reach for most golfers. It also gives you a realistic feeling of how the ball and the club react to the shot.

How does a golf simulator work?

The golf simulator has a number of sensors that are designed to pick up the ball movement and speed of your club while using radar technology to take several photos to scheme the direction, distance, and loft of your strokes with different degrees of accuracy.

It is an excellent tool if you want to improve your golf game and helps you get through the offseason “off the course”.

How much space is required?

It is vital to carefully consider your room space when you want to purchase a golf simulator.

Even though the majority of golf simulators don’t require a whole ton of space, the main issue is not length or width but rather the height. Problems may arise when clearance above your head or behind you is not enough at the top of your swing for both your home (destruction of property) and your golf swing (not being able to get full range).

Generally, you need a space of 10 feet high by 15 feet long by 10 feet wide. It is ideal to have a designated space for your golf simulator. However, it might always be possible since you can still set it up every time you want to use it.

What is the cost of a golf simulator?

Golf simulators have become more affordable because it comes with different prices depending on how much you want to spend on it. It can cost from $500 to $50000.

If you are a professional and you need equipment with specialized software, then it might be a bit more expensive.

Equipment needed for a golf simulator

The following equipment is needed in a golf simulator:

A launch monitor: This will pick your ball speed, ball flight, and spin. The simulator will not be able to detect your shot accurately without the launch monitor.

When you have your launch monitor, you can decide on the simulation software depending on the golf courses you want to play or the ability to play with other people. You may go for the one that comes with preloaded options or for subscription services.

Hitting mat: A hitting mat to be able to hit off. Choose a mat with a tee and one that you can stand on as well

Hitting net: Your simulator may come with a net or you may need to purchase one. Depending on the space you have behind the net, ensure that your wall is protected from being hit.

Projector: A projector is optional because you can still use your phone or laptop. A projector gives you the feeling of being on the golf course other than hitting off a mat in your basement.

Final Thoughts

A golf simulator will help you to improve your game as it helps you to practice when you can’t. Even during the terrible weather, you can still get time to swing your clubsPractice makes perfect. A golf simulator will make you an expert because of the frequent practices done.

You get real feedback. The information you get from a golf simulator can help when you go back to the golf course and help you to be more accurate on your next round.

It improves your body awareness. Golf simulator will help you to understand small changes with your swing and how to implement new strategies to be a better golfer.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines