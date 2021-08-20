Best Golf Clubs for Seniors: Top 5 Things to Look For in 2021

By

The beautiful thing about golf is its longevity. Most enthusiasts of the sport will tell you that. It’s true, unlike most sports that require more physicality, you can continue to play golf as you grow older.

However, losing the strength and speed you have in your heyday can still affect how you play. Fortunately, current golf equipment mitigates these negative effects by incorporating modern technology in the way they’re built and designed.

This article lists the top qualities you should keep in mind when buying the best golf clubs for seniors to remain at the top of your game, regardless of age. They are as follows:

Grip

The grip of your golf club is an important detail you simply can’t overlook. At your age, iron grips can be stiff and uncompromising, which can be tougher to handle.

Therefore, it’s essential that you go after softer grips when purchasing an iron set. Also, when buying any other type of golf club, look for those with larger, oversized grips. This type of grip allows you more control that can add to your confidence while playing.

Shaft

Others might argue that the shaft is just a regular part of your golf club. The truth is, it plays a bigger, more significant role in making or breaking your game more than most players realize. Some clubs can be generally great with a heavier and stiffer shaft. This scenario is applicable for younger golfers but can wreck the golfing experience for elderly players.

It’s highly recommended that you go for lightweight shafts, which allow added ease and flexibility every time you launch the ball. Specifically, look for shafts that weigh under 60 grams. They effectively reduce pressure while adding precision and helping with your slow, imperfect swing.

Head

Aside from the grip and shaft, the clubhead is another essential component to consider. After all, it’s the specific part of the golf club you use to hit the ball.

As a senior player, you should go for an oversized but hollow clubhead with the weight placed mainly in the back. This type is lighter and more flexible, which provides more potential for forgiveness and sweet spots. In particular, the oversized yet hollow design allows you to launch the ball at higher speeds compared to clubs with standard heads.

Putter

You won’t always encounter a putter with every club set that you’ll buy. However, it remains a vital part of your equipment arsenal. When getting one, prioritize a smooth, easy-to-adjust putter with a blade.

Stiffer varieties often add pressure to your back and make it hard for you to place and adjust the ball on the green. Choosing smoother and more flexible putters will save you valuable time and effort.

Bag

Last but not least is your golf bag. While it’s not necessarily required to go with most club sets, it becomes a must-have as you age. As a senior player, storing and carrying your clubs around can be stressful and painful.

You can solve this concern and maximize your money’s worth in the process by getting club sets that come complete with a bag.

Innovative Technologies

Apart from the things we mentioned, it’s also important that you stay on the lookout for innovative technologies that come out in the market every so often. Keep in mind that as a senior golfer, you can incorporate these technologies (especially in the club design) to help increase precision and forgiveness while allowing you to keep your balance in the event of dragging or off-center hits.

Key Takeaways

Often, senior golfers have to compromise their needs and settle for a standard club when playing. Even worse, they give up their passion and stop playing golf altogether. It doesn’t have to be the case as specially designed clubs can solve most issues once and for all.

All you need to do is remember the key features we mentioned here the next time you visit your favorite golf store. You can say goodbye to unforgiving features, harsh grips, and even back pain with the right equipment as you welcome durability and high-end performance.

Securing the best golf clubs for seniors in your bag effectively turns your frustration and disappointment on the field into hours of fun and excitement.