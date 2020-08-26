A Guide to Golf Holidays in Spain

By

When you want to spend some quality time with your family, but do not have much money available, a golf trip to Spain might be just the thing that you need. If you are a golfer who is always on the move and always on the lookout for new challenges, then this European destination will provide you with plenty of new challenges. Here are some tips to help you decide on whether a short golf holiday at a golf resort in Spain such as the PGA Catalunya resort or any other is right for you.

Marbella Golf Breaks

Before you go, you will need to make sure that you have plenty of time available when you travel to Spain, especially with COVID-19 measures at International Airports. If you are going to Marbella on your holiday, you will also want to make sure that you have adequate transportation in the form of car rental to get you to and from your hotel. Usually, this can be arranged by your golf travel operator unless you are making your own arrangements. If you have any plans for visiting the city of Marbella, or for sightseeing around Marbella’s old town, ensure you do this when it is not so busy in order to enjoy the experience.

Golf Course Transfer Arrangements

When you are planning your golf breaks in Spain, it is important to keep in mind the availability of transportation between your hotel and the golf course. There may also be some restrictions on how long you can stay in the area. If you do not think that your budget will allow you to visit all golf courses while you are on holiday, you should definitely contact your hotel or resort about the best way to get you to and from the golf courses during your stay.

Top Golf Courses in Spain

When you are looking to book golf holidays in Spain, you will also want to check out the courses that are available to play in your region. The top 5 golf courses in Spain argued by some include Club de Golf Alcanada located in Mallorca, the Costa Del Sol Real Club de Golf Sotogrande, Alicante’s Las Colinas Golf and Country Club, the Costa Brava’s PGA Catalunya Stadium course and last but not least the world famous Real Club Valderrama in Cadiz which played host to the 1997 Ryder Cup.

The Benefits of Golf in Spain

If you are tempted by all that Spain has to offer in respect of golf, then you will probably not need to worry about the weather and wind. If you are a beginner, you might want to look at the lessons that are available to you onsite in order to get a better feel for the sport. If you are a more advanced golfer, then you too can still take advantage of golf lessons but may want to look at playing local amateur tournaments that are often held in Spain.

No matter your level of golfing experience, you will certainly find golf holidays in Spain to be a lot of fun. You will be able to take a break from your daily schedule to do something that you love, which can really help you relax and unwind.

Please enable JavaScript to view the discussion by Sidelines.

Sidelines