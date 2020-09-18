5 Golf Gear Rules To Live By

By

Golf is such a simple game. Get the ball in the hole in as few strokes as possible. Do that 9 or 18 times and add up your total score. Nice and easy, right? As golfers we sure can make it more complex and finding the correct golf gear can be a real challenge.

To enjoy a round you need clubs, a bag, some balls, and various accessories, but how can you be sure you have the correct golf gear for your game? Visiting a golf superstore or website can be a bit overwhelming and can provide you with too many options.

Do not fear – we are here to help. We have come up with 5 golf gear rules that will ensure you purchase the correct products and enjoy your time on the course.

Rule #1: Golf Bags – Pick Your Golf Bag Based On How You Enjoy the Game

You can find golf bags in many different styles, colors, and sizes, but you have three basic types. First, there is the Cart Bag that is big/bulky and has enough storage space for everything you would ever want on the course. It is designed for the player that always rents a cart, because no one wants to lug it around the course.

Second, there is a Carry bag (aka Stand bag). These are smaller than a Cart bag, have enough space if you use it wisely and allow you to walk the course. If you decide to rent a cart on a hot day, they work just fine there as well.

Finally, you can always try a Sunday bag. A Sunday bag is designed for the casual golfer who is more interested in having fun versus winning the US Open. They are ultra-light, hold 6-8 clubs, and have enough storage for your golfing essentials. A Sunday bag can be a great 2nd bag to compliment your Cart or Carry bag. You can use it for quick evening nines, par 3 courses, or trips to the driving range.

Pick your bag based on how you play. Do you always rent a cart or do you enjoy walking the course? Once you make your choice, make sure you organize it well!

Rule #2: Golf Clubs – Decide Between “Help” or “Workability”

Golf clubs will be the largest and most important golf gear decision you make. A common mistake made by amateur golfers is buying clubs they see PGA tour professionals hitting on TV. Unless you are a scratch handicap, they play a different game than you, so your clubs should be different.

Club manufacturers have continued to develop great “game improvement” clubs and you should take advantage of these options. Irons that are designed to help you get the ball in the air and drivers built to prevent that irritating slice. The only downside to these clubs is they do make it harder to “work” or curve the ball on purpose.

The decision is simple. Do you need as much help as possible to hit the ball or do you want the ability to curve the ball on purpose? For most players, accept the help!

Rule #3: Golf Balls – The Ball You Play Should Match Your Handicap

Our golf ball rule is nice and simple. If you are likely to lose a lot of balls, you don’t want to spend a lot of money on them. The “performance” of the golf ball only matters to the very good player – lets say 10 handicap or less. These are the only golfers that should be spending $60 per dozen for the Pro V1s.

The good news – if you are looking for cheaper options you have plenty to choose from. You can pick your ball based on brand, color, or whatever happens to be on sale. Another fun option is that you can find websites that sell refurbished balls and you can try the expensive balls for a deep discount.

You can always go on a ball hunt. Take an evening walk around a local course and you might just find some balls that are looking for a new home.

Rule #4: Putters – Buy the Putter That Gives You Confidence

Yes, a pure putting stroke helps, but having confidence on the greens is critical. You putter is the most personalized golf gear choice you will make. There are many different options for the club and many different ways to make a putt.

Ultimately, we recommend you buy the putter that makes you feel good when you stand over your ball. This can be because you have seen your favorite tour pro using it or because you like the feel when you strike the ball. The reason doesn’t matter, as long as it gives you confidence.

Still not sure? You have two basic choices – a blade-style putter or a mallet putter. Blade is the more traditional option, but a mallet will help you more consistently roll the ball. If you are a casual player, a mallet may help you make more putts.

Rule #5: Accessories – Only Buy the Golf Accessories You Will Use

Seems obvious, right? All golfers need things like tees, divot fixers, and probably a glove, but what about a rangefinder, rain gear, a golf umbrella, a pushcart, or golf mittens?

Our first piece of advice, you can build out your golf gear accessories over time – you do not need to buy them all at once. Before you buy something determine if you are really going to use it. For example, if it starts to rain do you typically head into the 19th hole or do you continue playing? If you prefer to get a drink and wait for the sun, there is no reason to spend a couple hundred dollars on a rainsuit and a golf umbrella.

Do you play in cold weather? If so, definitely invest in a pair of golf mittens and some hand warmers. If you enjoy walking the course, but want to save your lower back, a pushcart is a great addition to your golf gear.

Basically, buy the golf gear accessories that improve your experience on the course!

Conclusion

Follow these 5 golf gear rules and you will save a little money and get more enjoyment from the game. Keep it simple. Buy what you need to enjoy your trip around the links. Buy the clubs, bags, and balls that match your style of play. Enjoy your afternoon in the sun with buddies and hopefully, make a couple birdies!

