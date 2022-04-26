Ahead of the UEFA Champions League semifinal clash at Manchester City tomorrow night, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told it like it is:
“For me my job is very straightforward in this period. I don’t have to say much to the players to prepare the game. We work on the tactics, but it’s very straightforward for me. It isn’t the moment to assess the season, but for me my work this year has been straightforward.”
Ancelotti also discussed how much this competition, one that his club is synonymous with due to their long history of elite successes, means to the badge.
“The history of Real Madrid in this competition counts a lot for us I think, rather than for the opponents.
“That history that’s grown over these years helps the players to feel the weight of the shirt,” he added.
“It’s positive, not negative. It’s a very positive responsibility.”
Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City (UCL Semis)
Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Marcelo; Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric; Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.
