Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City (UCL Semis)

April 26, 2022 By Leave a Comment
Share

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League semifinal clash at Manchester City tomorrow night, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti told it like it is:

“For me my job is very straightforward in this period. I don’t have to say much to the players to prepare the game. We work on the tactics, but it’s very straightforward for me. It isn’t the moment to assess the season, but for me my work this year has been straightforward.”

carlo ancelotti

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League Semifinals FYIs

Kickoff: 8pm GMT Tuesday, April 26, The Etihad

Team News: Manchester City   Real Madrid

Starting XI Predictions:   Manchester City   Real Madrid

After Extra Time Podcast:  Spotify   Apple

How to watch: BT SPORT (UK), DAZN (Canada), TUDNParamount+ (USA)

Odds:  Manchester City (-215) Real Madrid (+550) Draw (+360)

carlo-ancelotti

Ancelotti also discussed how much this competition, one that his club is synonymous with due to their long history of elite successes, means to the badge.

“The history of Real Madrid in this competition counts a lot for us I think, rather than for the opponents.

“That history that’s grown over these years helps the players to feel the weight of the shirt,” he added.

“It’s positive, not negative. It’s a very positive responsibility.”

Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction at Manchester City (UCL Semis)

Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Marcelo; Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric; Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGNSports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and co-hosts the After Extra Time podcastFollow him on Twitter and Instagram

Filed Under: Football/Soccer, Manchester City

Speak Your Mind