Real Madrid Starting XI Prediction vs Sheriff Tiraspol

After their first poor performance of the season in a 0-0 draw against Villareal in La Liga at the weekend, Los Blancos have the perfect opportunity to immediately get back in the winner’s column with a fixture against 2020/21 Moldovan champions, Sheriff Tiraspol.
After a 1-0 victory on matchday one against Inter Milan, the Madrid side will be looking to keep their 100% record intact as they host their first home game of the current Champions League campaign.
Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol FYIs
Kick-Off: Tuesday 28th September, 9 PM, Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid team news: go here
Form Guide (All Competitions): Real Madrid(WWWWD)
Thibaut Courtois will line up between the posts. The Belgian is in terrific form so far this season and will look to keep his second-straight clean sheet in Europe’s premier club competition.
I expect Eder Militao and David Alaba to continue in the heart of the defense. Alaba has featured in all but one of Madrid’s fixtures this season after moving from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. Meanwhile, Militao is slowly developing into the world-class defender Madrid needs since the departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.
Nacho will likely continue as a makeshift left-back. Marcelo is not far away from returning, but I feel this fixture will come too early for the Brazilian. It will be another makeshift option at right-back too after Dani Carvajal’s injury at the weekend. Federico Valverde has proven himself capable of playing there, so expect him at right-back.
In midfield, Luka Modric will definitely play. He has not missed a game yet this season. Casemiro’s form has been on the decline, and his position at the base of the midfield could be under threat for this fixture. Eduardo Camavinga could be in line for his Champions League start in Casemiro’s place, which could signal the beginning of a passing of the torch in that position.
On the other side of the midfield 3, Toni Kroos has been touted as making his first appearance of the season. The experienced pair of Modric and Kroos flanking Camavinga makes good sense to me.
The front three should definitely feature Vinicius Jr on the left and Karim Benzema through the middle. The two have struck up an exciting partnership so far this season.
On the right, the return of Toni Kroos to midfield should see Marco Asensio play in his more natural position on the right of the attacking triumvirate.
Predicted Real Madrid Starting XI vs Sheriff Tiraspol (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois, Federico Valverde, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, Luka Modric, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.Follow paulmbanks
