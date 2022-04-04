FIFA World Cup Group H Rundown: Potential ‘Group of Death’

With just the intercontinental playoffs and one European playoff to be completed, we have set 29 of the 32 teams for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar. This year’s World Cup is unique for many reasons. First and foremost you have the dates on which it is occurring.
FIFA deemed the Middle Eastern summer too severe for the competition to be played in the usual June/July time slot. The governing body of world football then decided, much to European football’s chagrin, to move the dates to the end of the year.
It has thrown many of the biggest European league schedules for next season into chaos. The other reason this World Cup will be unique is the Middle Eastern setting. The tiny, but incredibly rich nation of Qatar has the privilege of hosting the biggest international sporting competition in the world.
With so much anticipation surrounding it, the draw took place this past Friday in Doha and it has thrown up some incredibly tasty-looking fixtures. In this series, I am going to take a look at each group and give some context to each team.
Group H Looms As Group of Death
-Portugal
-Uruguay
-Ghana
-South Korea
Every World Cup throws one up. The dreaded group of death. When the draw was made, there didn’t seem to be an obvious group to give this moniker. Other websites might see it differently, but Group H is the Group of Death, in my opinion.
Every side in this group has pedigree and form to consider themselves as group winners. Let’s take a look at each team.
Portugal
The Portuguese probably have the strongest claims to being favorites here. Of course, they have one of the best players of all time in his potential swansong in Cristiano Ronaldo, but the talent doesn’t stop there. With Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Jota, and Bernardo Silva they have one of the most fearsome attacks that will take the field in Qatar.
A Seleção qualified the hard way after an uninspiring run of results in November 2021 cost them automatic qualification from Group A in the UEFA Qualifying section. They eventually won through with a 2-0 playoff victory over North Macedonia.
Portugal will be looking to win their first-ever World Cup. First, they will have to overcome this group of death first.
Uruguay
Uruguay is a two-time World Cup winner. Led by veteran striker Luis Suarez and midfield maestro Federico Valverde, La Celeste will be looking to put their best foot forward after a disappointing 2021. They were dumped out of the Copa America at the quarter-final stage last year after being heavily favored to make it much further.
In Russia at the World Cup in 2018 the Uruguayans were eliminated in the quarter finals by eventual champions France.
Alongside the tasty matchup that will see Uruguay and Portugal face-off, there is also the little matter of the grudge match against Ghana. Don’t know what I am talking about? Jump on YouTube and search Luis Suarez handball vs Ghana from the 2010 World Cup.
Ghana
The Black Stars are back at the World Cup this year after edging out Nigeria on away goals in the final stage of African qualifying. This is their first appearance since 2014 after missing out on qualification for the tournament in Russia in 2018.
Ghana doesn’t have the same star-studded player list that they have enjoyed at previous World Cups. Their qualification was very much a team effort. That doesn’t mean they are without their own headliners, however. They can count Thomas Partey of Arsenal and Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace for a sprinkling of star power.
Despite a disappointing AFCON that saw them eliminated at the group stage without a victory, Ghana should not be underestimated. And the entire nation will be relishing the opportunity of gaining some revenge on Uruguay.
South Korea
South Korea have qualified for their ninth World Cup in a row. They will be looking to make it out of the group stage for the first time since 2010.
The Reds finished second in their qualifying group in Asian qualification. They suffered their only defeat on the final matchday with their passage to Qatar already secured.
The Asian heavyweights are not to be underestimated. In Heung Min-son they have one of the most prolific players in the strongest league in the world, the English Premier League. Perhaps the least likely to cause an upset in this group, write them off at your own peril.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind