World Cup Group G Rundown: Seleção Loom Large Over Grouping

With just the intercontinental playoffs and one European playoff to be completed, we have set 29 of the 32 teams for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar. This year’s World Cup is unique for many reasons. First and foremost, you have the dates on which it is occurring. FIFA deemed the Middle Eastern summer too severe for the competition to be played in the usual June/July time slot. The governing body of world football then decided, much to European football’s chagrin, to move the dates to the end of the year.
It has thrown many of the biggest European league schedules for next season into chaos. The other reason this World Cup will be unique is the Middle Eastern setting. The tiny, but incredibly rich nation of Qatar has the privilege of hosting the biggest international sporting competition in the world.
With so much anticipation surrounding it, the draw took place this past Friday in Doha and it has thrown up some incredibly tasty-looking fixtures. In this series, I am going to look at each group and give some context to each team.
Group G – Seleção Loom Large Over Group
- Brazil
- Serbia
- Switzerland
- Cameroon
This group has the overwhelming favorite for the entire thing as Brazil headlines the group. It is not just the Seleção we have to consider, however. Whilst the Brazilians are the overwhelming favorites, the rest of the group is all at a very similar level. Let’s break down each of the sides that make up Group G.
Brazil
Perennial favorites, Brazil, have landed themselves in a favorable group. The Brazilians always seem to be amongst the favorites, but they have not lifted the Jules Rimet trophy since 2002. No side outside of Europe has won the World up since then. There is a strong feeling around the world that is all about to change.
The South American side has some true superstars. From PSG’s Neymar to Liverpool’s Alisson & Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr, Brazil has some of the biggest talents in world football.
Canarinho’s qualified top of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying section, finishing six points ahead of arch-rivals Argentina. Just like their big rivals, they didn’t suffer a single point on their way to qualifying for Qatar 2022.
Serbia
Although they failed to qualify for Euro 2020, Serbia topped their UEFA World Cup qualification group. No mean feat, considering the group contained a star-studded Portugal side and a strong Republic of Ireland national team.
Luka Jovic might regret his transfer to Real Madrid. For all intents and purposes, he has flopped massively. Jovic could not recreate the form that saw him move to the Spanish giants. Luckily for the ?????? (The Eagles), they have Aleksandar Mitrovic in their ranks. The Fulham striker has taken the English second tier by storm, breaking the record for goal scoring in the Championship this season. Born in Smederevo, the striker has netted an unbelievable 41 goals in 42 appearances.
The entire nation of Serbia will hope he can carry that form into the World Cup this year.
Switzerland
The Swiss, much like the Serbians, surprised many people by topping their group undefeated. Switzerland finished above Euro 2020 champions Italy in Group C in the UEFA section of World Cup qualification. Not only did they go through their section undefeated, but they also conceded just two goals along the way.
Memorably, the Swiss knocked the star-studded French national side out of Euro 2020. Sleep on the Swiss at your own risk!
Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will be pivotal to any success they might have. As will the new Chicago Fire signing Xherdan Shaqiri. If they can get these two firing, the Swiss might just make it out of the group stages. They could even make it through the Round of 16 and match their record finish at the biggest sporting competition in the world.
Cameroon
The Indomitable Lions qualified for their eighth World Cup by defeating Algeria over two legs in the CAF section of World Cup qualifying. This will be their first appearance since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
After a third-place finish at this year’s AFCON, expectations are high in Cameroon. Fans are hopeful they can do some actual damage this year in Qatar. They have one of the brightest goalkeeping talents in the world between the sticks in Ajax Amsterdam goalie, Andre Onana. At the other end of the pitch, they have the prodigious talented Eric Maxim Choupo Moting.
Whilst not an integral part of the Bayern Munich side, Choupo-Moting has proven himself as one of the best African marksmen on the planet.
With a little luck and some excellent performances early in the competition, it is not beyond the realm of possibility that Cameroon could match their best run in a World Cup. If they could manage that, they will go down in history as the equals of Roger Milla’s iconic side from Italia ‘90.
Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind