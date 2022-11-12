2022 World Cup Group B Preview: USA, England, Iran, Wales

This late fall/early winter, the tiny, but incredibly rich nation of Qatar has the privilege of hosting the biggest international sporting competition in the world. In looking ahead to the 2022 World Cup, one grouping, Group B, automatically jumps out at us.

That’s because Group B contains both the United States (where this website is located/headquartered) and England (where the domestic league which drives the focus of our content is located). In other words, USA-England on Nov. 25 will be huge for us.

The Founder/Owner/,Manager of this site literally, and we mean literally wrote the book on American interest in English football/soccer: “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America.”

Football vs Soccer Headlines Group B

USA

England

Iran

Wales/Scotland/Ukraine

Some have already billed the England-USA clash as the battle between football and soccer. It is not unprecedented though. FIFA drew the USA and England in the same group back in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The USA finished top of the group on goal difference that time around.

The Three Lions and the USMNT played out a 1-1 draw in their group stage fixture back on that occasion.

It is safe to say that both sides are a completely different proposition this time around. In England, we truly have a heavyweight of world football.

They have been transformed under the tutelage of Gareth Southgate and are one of the bookies’ favorites to win the entire tournament.

According to PointsBet, only Brazil (+450), France (+550) and Argentina (+650) have more favorable odds than England (+700).

The front-runners of Group A, Three Lions achieved a semi-final appearance at the previous World Cup, and then followed that up with a final appearance, at home, in the next European Championship. Finally lifting a trophy, for the first time since 1966, would be seen as the natural progression for a talented and storied franchise.

There are plenty of questions though for Southgate’s super scrutinized side.

With all the injuries in the back, the center back position is concerning.

For more on the England roster go here

The USMNT is a different prospect too. No longer do they rely on physicality and grit to see out games. This youthful Stars and Stripes outfit has some of the best young talents in the world. Matt Turner has made the move to EPL table toppers Arsenal.

Sergino Dest, now with AC Milan, was a starter at right-back for Barcelona.

Weston McKennie is an integral part of Juventus’ midfield. Christian Pulisic is a European champion.

“Making the World Cup roster means a lot, of course. It’s my dream,” said Dest.

“It’s a dream come true and I can finally fulfill it. I’ve worked my whole life for this moment and now I’m able to represent the U.S. at the World Cup in Qatar. I cannot be more proud.”

Line for line, there are world-class options. That’s without even mentioning the likes of Gio Reyna, Timothy Weah, Yunus Musah – the list goes on and on.

The weakest link for the USMNT potentially is in the dugout. Gregg Berhalter is learning on the job as the head coach of the national side.

For more on the USA roster go here.

The Rest

The other teams in the group include Wales and Iran. The Middle Eastern side, playing close to home, is not to be underrated. They were the first to qualify from a strong Asian qualification section.

Wales can be unstoppable at times when Gareth Bale is at the top of his game and leading the way. The LAFC forward obviously views the Wales kit as his Superman uniform.

Stuart Kavanagh is an up-and-coming sports journalist from Melbourne, Australia. Along with being the owner of the sports and entertainment website thepyrrhic.com, he is also the co-host of the ‘After Extra Time’ podcast. Football mad, he is always down for debate and discussion at @stueyissickofit on Twitter.

