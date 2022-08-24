World Cup 2022: Favorites, Contenders, and Dark Horses

Superstar artists are vying for the top prize as the clock ticks down to a worldwide extravaganza in the Middle East. On November 20, 2022, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will begin, and superstar athletes from all over the world will gather in the Middle East to compete for a chance at worldwide glory.

After France’s victory in 2018 on Russian territory, they will be the reigning champions, but several teams will be gunning for them. There will be 32 teams competing for the championship on football’s biggest stage. Who are the favorites to win it all, and who of the underdogs could shock the world?

2022 World Cup Favorites

Brazil is the 9/2 favorite to win the World Cup, despite not having won the tournament since 2002. They are five-time champions and presently have the depth and talent to win again, with players like Neymar, Vinicius Junior, and Alisson.

France, the current champions, is also heavily favored to compete for the trophy; Didier Deschamps’ team is currently 11/2 to win it based on the latest online betting odds World Cup 2022 standing thanks to a roster laden with talent that includes Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, and others.

The Three Lions are 11/2 to win their first major international tournament since 1966, and they reached the semi-finals in 2018, with a chance to win the title on home soil at Euro 2020.

Defending champions Spain, with a talented young team at their disposal, is placed at 8/1, while perennial opponent Germany is given a 9/1 shot. Argentina, expecting to see Lionel Messi win the one big honor that has escaped him in a brilliant career, is listed at 9/1.

2022 World Cup Contenders

Although they are 12/1, Belgium, which has fallen from the top of the FIFA global rankings, may see 2022 as the final chance for their golden generation to win international awards, with players like Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne still in their prime.

The team has reached its peak performance, and there won’t be another opportunity like this for quite some time. The Devils have as much talent as any club in the modern age, yet they never seem to be able to pull off the win when it matters most. We can’t figure it out by examining the roster, which features players like Hazard, De Bruyne, and Lukaku.

Another squad with plenty of promise is the Netherlands, who is 12/1 along with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal (who advanced via the play-offs). Even though it’s a huge oversight, many people have forgotten who won the 2016 European Championship.

It would be a dramatic and emotional victory for Denmark, who have brought Christian Eriksen back into their ranks after his heart arrest at Euro 2020. Denmark has 28/1 shots if you take a look at the recent online betting odds World Cup 2022 listings.

2022 World Cup Dark Horses

A “dark horse” is not an underdog that ends up winning the big game. We’re talking about the underdogs here, the teams that have a chance to pull off an upset and advance further than most people think they can.

It’s time to start with Canada. It has been 36 years since Canada’s men’s national team last competed at a World Cup. John Herdman, an Englishman, served as the first-ever coach to bring both a Canadian men’s and women’s team to the World Cup finals.

In 2018, Croatia made it all the way to the final as Luka Modric was on the verge of winning the Ballon d’Or, but they are now 50/1 underdogs to win it all in 2019.

Also at 50/1 are Uruguay, who still have Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez’s huge experience and tremendous goal threat in their ranks, while Switzerland and the defending Africa Cup of Nations champions, Senegal, are put at 80/1.

With youth on their side, the United States has a 100/1 shot at winning the tournament, while Poland, headed by brilliant Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, is listed at a 125/1 long shot. Both Mexico and Canada are among the teams listed at 105/1, while the hosts, Qatar, have slipped to 350/1 and are now among the longest shots in the tournament.

