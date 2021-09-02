Wolves 2021 Summer Transfer Window Report Card

An incredible summer transfer window is over. Whilst it was slow to get going due to the various international tournaments during June and July, it turned into one of the more wild rides in Premier League transfer window history.
It had everything from records being broken to legends returning home. With that in mind, let’s take a look at how some of the less prominent sides in the Premier League fared this year.
It has been all change at the Molineux for Wolverhampton this off-season. The end of Nuno Espirito Santo, along with the exit of Rui Patricio was supposed to signal the end of the Portuguese revolution. Or so we thought…..
Enter Bruno Lage. The Portuguese heralded his own version of a Portuguese revolution. Jose Sa joined from Olympiacos and Francisco Trincao joined on loan from Barcelona.
I believe their biggest piece of business was the signing of South Korean superstar Hee-Chan Hwang from RB Leipzig. The center forward could be the shrewdest deal they pulled off during the window.
It’s a cliche, but the return of Raul Jimenez from his horrific head injury last year will feel like a new signing as well. Unfortunately, a last-minute attempt to sign Boubacar Kamara from Marseille ultimately went nowhere.
I think Wolves are an interesting one this year. They have been supremely unlucky to not have any points on the board, and I am quietly confident that they will be pushing for the first page of the standings come the end of the season.
Wolves Ins
- Yerson Mosquera (Atletico Nacional)
- Louie Moulden ( Manchester City ) Free
- Hee Chan Hwang (RB Leipzig) Loan
- Francisco Trincao (Barcelona) Loan
- Rayan Ait-Nouri (Angers)
- Jose Sa (Olympiacos)
- Bendeguz Bolla (Fehervar FC)
- Rayan Ait-Nouri (Angers)
- Hwang Hee-Chan (RB Leipzig)
Wolves Outs
- Sadou Diallo (released)
- Cyriaque Mayounga (released)
- Hong Wan (released)
- Toti Gomes (Grasshoppers) Loan
- Ruben Vinagre (Sporting Lisbon)
- Rui Patricio (Roma)
- Leonardo Campana (Grasshoppers) Loan
TRANSFER WINDOW GRADE – B-
SIGNING OF THE WINDOW – HWANG HEE-CHAN
2021 Summer Transfer Window Report Cards
United Chelsea City Liverpool Arsenal West Ham Palace Leicester Tottenham Everton Villa SouthamptonFollow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind