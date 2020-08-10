Wolves vs Sevilla (Europa League Quarterfinals) Starting XI Predictions

Sevilla vs Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night may prove to be the most exciting game of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. This is a match-up, at least on paper, which seems the most even of the round of eight.
“Anyone who watches a little football has already seen them play. I feel like they are very competitive and physical,” said Sevilla star Lucas Ocamps of his opponent tomorrow.
“They have great players and they come here hungry for glory to beat us. I think it will be evenly matched because we’ll have the same desire and it’s going to be tough.”
Manchester United, fresh off a hard fought and elongated extra time win over FC Copenhagen today, await the winner. Let’s take a look at who could be in the first team for both sides.
Sevilla Starting XI Prediction:
Vaclik; Navas, Carlos, Kounde, Reguilon; Fernando, Jordan, Banega; Ocampos, En-Nesyri, Munir
Wolverhampton Wanderers Starting XI Prediction:
Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Vinagre; Jimenez, Jota
Europa League Quarterfinal FYIs
Kickoff: Aug 10, 8pm, MSV Arena, Duisburg, Germany
Team news for both sides: go to this link
TV/Stream: Univision, CBS Sports
Previous Meetings: none
Europa League Form Guide: Wolves DWWLDW Sevilla WWLDDW
Form Guide Across All Competitions: Wolves LWDWLW Sevilla WWWDWW
Odds: Wolves (+235), Sevilla (+120), Draw: (+230)
Prediction: Sevilla 3, Wolves 2
What a story that would make- Wolves going from the Championship to the Champions League! In just three years! Unfortunately though, we think the road will end here.
