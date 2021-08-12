2021-22 Wolverhampton Wanderers Season Preview, Prospectus

Everything, well not everything but a whole lot, is different at the Molineux this season. Gone is club legend of a manager Nuno Espirito Santo and how his Portuguese revolution in the Midlands is over. In his place? Bruno Lage.
He will be overseeing his own Portuguese revolution of sorts as he’s hoping to improve upon the 13th place that Wolverhampton Wanderers managed last season. Let’s preview the upcoming 2021-22 Premier League season for the Wolves.
Wolverhampton Wanderers Ins
– Rayan Alt Nouri (SCO Angers) 11M (LB)
– Jose Sa(Club Olymppiakos) 8M (GK)
– Yerson Mosquera (Atletico Nacional) 5.2M (CB)
– Bendeguz Bolla (Fehervar) 2M (RB)
– Fransisco Trincao (Barcelona) Loan (RW)
Wolverhampton Wanderers Outs
- Rui Patricio (Roma) 11.5M (GK)
Jose Sa comes in goal to replace the outgoing Rui Patricio. And the return of Mexican superstar Raul Jimenez from his horrific head injury, and the long lay-off from last season will feel like a new signing to the club.
A potential partnership with Fabio Silva could pay dividends. I think Fabio Silva is one of the young players in the league with the highest upside. If the coaching staff can coax that potential out of him – they’ll have one hell of a strike force.
It’s really looking like a mid-table finish, for Wolves again, as Lage aims to try and steady the ship this season. The Europa League contention of a couple years ago is not realistic this season.
Wolves Finish Last Year – 13h
Wolves Predicted Finish This Year – 10th
