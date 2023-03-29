Leeds United Team News at Arsenal: Adams, Gnonto, Wober

When Leeds United visits Arsenal FC on Saturday, it will be a matchup of two sides with a slew of injury concerns. Having already covered the Gunners, let’s move on to Leeds United States of America here.

The biggest problem is Tyler Adams, an American captain who will face a long spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to repair an injured hamstring.

Arsenal vs Leeds United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat Apr 1, 3pm, Emirates Stadium Team News: Arsenal Leeds United Arsenal Starting XI Prediction: go here Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK PL Form: Arsenal FC WWWWW Leeds United WDLWL

Head to Head Series: Arsenal wins: 52 Draws: 33 Leeds wins: 41

Odds: Arsenal to win: 2/7, Draw: 9/2, Leeds to win: 19/2

PL Standing: Arsenal FC 1st, 69 pts Leeds United 14th, 26 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC Win 75% Draw 16% Leeds United Win 9%

The 24-year-old missed the match against Wolves, right before the international break, and may not even play again this season.

According to the report, Leeds are “in the process of establishing the exact length of Adams’ time out.”

Said his teammate for both club and country Weston McKennie:

“Devastating what happened… Obviously we will have to see what happens moving forward but hopefully he recovers quickly and he get back with us soon.”

Additionally, Willy Gnonto and Max Wober are also doubts for the weekend after suffering knocks on international duty. Javi Gracia, who replaced sacked American Jesse Marsch, for the interim, has plenty to be worried about here as he faces the top of the table side on Saturday.

Prediction: Arsenal 2, Leeds United 0

Not expecting anything really shocking to happen here

